London Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday

The London Administrative Court will rule on appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition on 10 December, according to the court's schedule.

2021-12-09T16:53+0000

2021-12-09T16:53+0000

2021-12-09T16:59+0000

julian assange

us

extradition

court

uk

The hearing, marked as "Judgment hand down," is scheduled for 10:15 GMT.In January, a London District Judge ruled that Assange should not be extradited to the US because he would likely commit suicide in prison there.The 50-year-old Australian editor, activist and co-founder of the WikiLeaks website was arrested in London on 11 April 2019 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. He took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks had published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison.

