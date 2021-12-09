Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/lithuanian-prime-minister-receives-letter-of-resignation-from-transport-minister-1091388511.html
Lithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister
Lithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister
Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis has resigned over a scandal involving the transit of Belaruskali fertilizers via the Baltic country
2021-12-09T13:45+0000
2021-12-09T13:45+0000
europe
lithuania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091388257_0:285:2821:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_2024e3c9f456179cc45268392c5214ae.jpg
"Yes, [I received the letter of resignation] from the transport minister," the prime minister told reporters, as quoted by the LRT broadcaster.US sanctions on Minsk require that US allies curtail operations with Belarusian fertilizer producer Belaruskali by December 8. Lithuanian Railways, however, said it will continue carrying Belarusian fertilizers in December as they have already been paid for.The head of Lithuanian Railways, Mantas Bartuska, told LRT that the company requires a legal decision of the national institutions to suspend operations with Belaruskali, otherwise it must fulfill international agreements. Bartuska pointed out that the company had consulted with the state treasury, which confirmed that the actions of Lithuanian Railways were legally correct. He noted that US sanctions cannot be the reason for the railway to suspend agreements on a unilateral basis.Bartuska confirmed that the Lithuanian foreign minister and the minister of transport and communications were informed of the situation. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis denied this information.
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091388257_90:0:2821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdc57d14aca1c94d74f4da180332f1fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, lithuania

Lithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister

13:45 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / INTS KALNINSLithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks to media at the border guard headquarters near the border with Belarus, in Kapciamiestis, Lithuania November 10, 2021
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks to media at the border guard headquarters near the border with Belarus, in Kapciamiestis, Lithuania November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / INTS KALNINS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis has resigned over a scandal involving the transit of Belaruskali fertilizers via the Baltic country, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.
"Yes, [I received the letter of resignation] from the transport minister," the prime minister told reporters, as quoted by the LRT broadcaster.
US sanctions on Minsk require that US allies curtail operations with Belarusian fertilizer producer Belaruskali by December 8. Lithuanian Railways, however, said it will continue carrying Belarusian fertilizers in December as they have already been paid for.
The head of Lithuanian Railways, Mantas Bartuska, told LRT that the company requires a legal decision of the national institutions to suspend operations with Belaruskali, otherwise it must fulfill international agreements. Bartuska pointed out that the company had consulted with the state treasury, which confirmed that the actions of Lithuanian Railways were legally correct. He noted that US sanctions cannot be the reason for the railway to suspend agreements on a unilateral basis.
Bartuska confirmed that the Lithuanian foreign minister and the minister of transport and communications were informed of the situation. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis denied this information.
100010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:50 GMTNew York AG Reportedly Seeking Deposition From Trump in Fraud Probe Into Ex-President's Businesses
14:34 GMTSoros Funnels Millions Into Dark Money Hub Used By Defund the Police Activists, Grant Database Shows
14:20 GMTBiden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
14:12 GMTRussian Scientists Suggest Teaching AI Creative Writing
14:11 GMTNew Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology
14:01 GMTFrance to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
13:50 GMTSajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread
13:45 GMTLithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister
13:43 GMTMan With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say
13:43 GMT'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest
13:31 GMTChina: UK, US, Australia to 'Pay Price' for 'Mistaken Acts' Of Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics
13:21 GMTDelhi's Ruling Party AAP Blames Modi Gov't for Charging Devotees in Temples
13:20 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Plans to Press Ukraine to Cede Autonomy to Donbass
13:11 GMTUS President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One
13:01 GMT'Historic Disaster': Spanish Press Blasts Barcelona After Their Champions League Elimination
12:56 GMTKiev Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Donbass Contact Line, Moscow Says
12:51 GMTNearly 100 Former British Council Staff Still Hiding in Afghanistan, Reports Say
12:50 GMT'We Can’t Guarantee Your Safety': LA Detective Warns Against Visiting City Over Crime Surge
12:48 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Illegal Migrants Continue Attempts to Cross From Belarus
12:38 GMTPope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'