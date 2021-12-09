https://sputniknews.com/20211209/lithuanian-prime-minister-receives-letter-of-resignation-from-transport-minister-1091388511.html

Lithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister

Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis has resigned over a scandal involving the transit of Belaruskali fertilizers via the Baltic country

europe

lithuania

"Yes, [I received the letter of resignation] from the transport minister," the prime minister told reporters, as quoted by the LRT broadcaster.US sanctions on Minsk require that US allies curtail operations with Belarusian fertilizer producer Belaruskali by December 8. Lithuanian Railways, however, said it will continue carrying Belarusian fertilizers in December as they have already been paid for.The head of Lithuanian Railways, Mantas Bartuska, told LRT that the company requires a legal decision of the national institutions to suspend operations with Belaruskali, otherwise it must fulfill international agreements. Bartuska pointed out that the company had consulted with the state treasury, which confirmed that the actions of Lithuanian Railways were legally correct. He noted that US sanctions cannot be the reason for the railway to suspend agreements on a unilateral basis.Bartuska confirmed that the Lithuanian foreign minister and the minister of transport and communications were informed of the situation. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis denied this information.

