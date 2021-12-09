Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: US President Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' Day One
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/lithuania-seeks-to-annul-contract-with-belarusian-fertilizer-giant-1091395415.html
Lithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
Lithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
Lithuania will find a way to break the contract with Belarusian state-owned potash fertilizer producer Belaruskali and avoid any financial damage, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.
2021-12-09T17:44+0000
2021-12-09T17:46+0000
lithuania
news
fertilizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091395509_0:416:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_de259b2643dbd189d1a51c4c20142a6b.jpg
"We will definitely find solutions regarding the termination of the agreement [with Belaruskali] in such a way that the Republic of Lithuania does not face the risk of financial damage," Simonyte said at a Seimas meeting, broadcast on the parliament's website.However, Mantas Bartuska, head of Lithuanian Railways, warned on Thursday that the termination of the contract with Belaruskali could result in major financial losses for Vilnius. Last month, the Belarusian company paid for the transit of its products through Lithuania for up to three months in advance, he explained."According to the agreement, there will be major financial consequences. I would not like to name the amounts themselves, because it is very likely that this situation will end up in international arbitration in any case," Bartuska was quoted as saying by the DELFI news outlet.Lithuanian Railways tried to return the money paid in advance but failed to do so, he added.However, the country's Transport Ministry is studying the contract in question in an attempt to find a way to return the prepayment, Transport Minister Marius Skuodis, who has tendered his resignation over the scandal, said."The alternative is a decision at the government level obliging all our enterprises not to participate in the transportation of fertilizers," he was quoted as saying by the news outlet 15min.The controversy around the transit of Belaruskali goods via Lithuania, in spite of US sanctions against Minsk effective since 8 December, has also prompted Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to announce his intention to step down along with Skuodis.Both ministers are awaiting Simonyte's decision on their resignation appeals, which is to be delivered next week.
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/lithuania-reportedly-pulling-troops-to-border-with-poland-belarus-due-to-influx-of-migrants-1090565711.html
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091395509_139:0:2868:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f83d34817514309f9d8060f85cedb06b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lithuania, news, fertilizer

Lithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant

17:44 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 17:46 GMT 09.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SERGEI GAPONA photographer clambers along mounds of potassium waste from the local salt mine in the town of Soligorsk, some 140 km south from Minsk, on September 10, 2014. Soligorsk which translates into "The town of salt" has one of the biggest potassium deposits in the world, producing and exporting potash fertilizers.
A photographer clambers along mounds of potassium waste from the local salt mine in the town of Soligorsk, some 140 km south from Minsk, on September 10, 2014. Soligorsk which translates into The town of salt has one of the biggest potassium deposits in the world, producing and exporting potash fertilizers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SERGEI GAPON
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuania will find a way to break the contract with Belarusian state-owned potash fertilizer producer Belaruskali and avoid any financial damage, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.
"We will definitely find solutions regarding the termination of the agreement [with Belaruskali] in such a way that the Republic of Lithuania does not face the risk of financial damage," Simonyte said at a Seimas meeting, broadcast on the parliament's website.
However, Mantas Bartuska, head of Lithuanian Railways, warned on Thursday that the termination of the contract with Belaruskali could result in major financial losses for Vilnius. Last month, the Belarusian company paid for the transit of its products through Lithuania for up to three months in advance, he explained.
"According to the agreement, there will be major financial consequences. I would not like to name the amounts themselves, because it is very likely that this situation will end up in international arbitration in any case," Bartuska was quoted as saying by the DELFI news outlet.
Lithuanian Railways tried to return the money paid in advance but failed to do so, he added.
Polish security forces block migrants on the border with Belarus in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
Lithuania Reportedly Pulling Troops to Border With Poland, Belarus Due to Influx of Migrants - Video
8 November, 12:32 GMT
However, the country's Transport Ministry is studying the contract in question in an attempt to find a way to return the prepayment, Transport Minister Marius Skuodis, who has tendered his resignation over the scandal, said.
"The alternative is a decision at the government level obliging all our enterprises not to participate in the transportation of fertilizers," he was quoted as saying by the news outlet 15min.
The controversy around the transit of Belaruskali goods via Lithuania, in spite of US sanctions against Minsk effective since 8 December, has also prompted Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to announce his intention to step down along with Skuodis.
Both ministers are awaiting Simonyte's decision on their resignation appeals, which is to be delivered next week.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:45 GMTWhy Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
17:44 GMTLithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
17:30 GMTBeijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
17:16 GMTUS Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption
17:14 GMTPhoto of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Chilling in Cabin at 'British Queen's Estate' Revealed
17:01 GMTZbigniew Brzezinski’s Son Proposes Financial ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Russia
16:53 GMTLondon Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday
16:49 GMTPakistan Begins Construction of China’s AIP-Powered Submarine
16:35 GMTTravis Scott Says He Was Not Aware People Were Injured at Astroworld Until After Set
16:34 GMTConservative Peer Calls to Double Number of Indian Student in UK to Reduce Dependence on China
16:29 GMTPutin on Foreign Agents: You Need to Protect Yourself From Possible External Interference
16:24 GMTLavrov: US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World
16:19 GMTFour People Arrested in Denmark For Intelligence Leaks
16:16 GMTCongress Could Challenge BJP in India's 2024 General Election, Pundit Believes
16:11 GMTSwitching to Russian Oil Fits Into India's Strategy to Curb Dependency on OPEC, Professor Says
16:09 GMTFootage of Lights 'Flying in Formation' Over South China Sea Triggers Online Debates
15:49 GMTUS President Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' Day One
15:28 GMTFrench President Macron Vows to Present Schengen Area Reform Project
15:26 GMTInvestor Who Predicted 2008 Crash Warns of Growing Danger of Military Clash Between US and China
15:14 GMTHeavy Snowfall Reportedly Causes Power Outages in Austria - Photos