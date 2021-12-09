https://sputniknews.com/20211209/lets-go-brandon-boat-winner-disqualified-from-competition-for-overt-political-message---report-1091368516.html

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Boat-Winner Disqualified From Competition For ‘Overt Political Message’ - Report

2021-12-09T03:37+0000

A boat with the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s go Brandon” won a festive parade contest in Virginia but was later stripped of the award for having an overtly political message.The sponsoring organization of the annual competition Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade, held on Saturday, announced that “political statements were at odds with the mission of the Foundation, and the second-place boat would be advanced to the winning position."The disqualified boat owner said in a Facebook post that he used “no curse words.” "If you choose to interpret ‘bad words’ that’s on you," he wrote.

