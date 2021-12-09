‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Boat-Winner Disqualified From Competition For ‘Overt Political Message’ - Report
© REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDERA demonstrator has a "Lets Go Brandon" patch on his backpack at a "Rise Against Tyranny" event led by "Super Happy Fun America," which describes itself as a "right of center civil rights organization," in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 7, 2021
Ironically, the prize went to the second-placed boat called "Peace on Earth" that “featured singing angels in white.”
A boat with the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s go Brandon” won a festive parade contest in Virginia but was later stripped of the award for having an overtly political message.
The sponsoring organization of the annual competition Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade, held on Saturday, announced that “political statements were at odds with the mission of the Foundation, and the second-place boat would be advanced to the winning position."
"Further, the event organizers agreed to take steps in the coming year to review all entries in advance and ensure that they do not detract from the community spirit that this event is designed to foster," a member of the Yorktown Foundation's board of directors, Walt Akers, said, as cited by WTKR.
If they're interested in water deliveries, this guy in Virginia can help them out. He won a lighted boat parade in Yorktown last Saturday, but was subsequently stripped of his title due to the "overtly political message" pic.twitter.com/WCDOrgmskv— natehale (@natehale) December 8, 2021
The disqualified boat owner said in a Facebook post that he used “no curse words.” "If you choose to interpret ‘bad words’ that’s on you," he wrote.