Live Video: US President Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' Day One
Lavrov: US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World
Lavrov: US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World
Washington and its western allies are creating situational coalitions of limited composition, giving them the right to speak on behalf of the whole world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
The top Russian diplomat mentioned that some western countries are trying to challenge globally accepted norms of international law, including the United Nations charter, in "the illusory hope of maintaining elusive dominance.""Outside the framework of the global organization [the UN] and other universal structures, they create together various situational coalitions of limited composition and arbitrarily assign them the right to speak and act on behalf of the entire world community," Lavrov said in an address to readers of the Russian International Affairs Council think tank.According to Lavrov, such a "selfish" approach does not contribute to maintaining mutual trust and solving current global issues, including international terrorism, transnational crime, climate change and the shortage of fresh water.The US is hosting the so-called Summit for Democracy this week. Washington invited over 100 countries but Russia and China are not among the invitees.
This is nothing new for a country with no moral standards, and human life has no value!
Mr Lavrov. All us westerners are in agreement with your assessments. We are kind of hoping that you Russians might help us get our leadership back by giving these asswipes a little nudge or taste of their own medicine.
16:24 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 16:25 GMT 09.12.2021)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington and its western allies are creating situational coalitions of limited composition, giving them the right to speak on behalf of the whole world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
The top Russian diplomat mentioned that some western countries are trying to challenge globally accepted norms of international law, including the United Nations charter, in "the illusory hope of maintaining elusive dominance."
"Outside the framework of the global organization [the UN] and other universal structures, they create together various situational coalitions of limited composition and arbitrarily assign them the right to speak and act on behalf of the entire world community," Lavrov said in an address to readers of the Russian International Affairs Council think tank.
According to Lavrov, such a "selfish" approach does not contribute to maintaining mutual trust and solving current global issues, including international terrorism, transnational crime, climate change and the shortage of fresh water.
The US is hosting the so-called Summit for Democracy this week. Washington invited over 100 countries but Russia and China are not among the invitees.
This is nothing new for a country with no moral standards, and human life has no value!
Zeke Aln
9 December, 19:38 GMT
Mr Lavrov. All us westerners are in agreement with your assessments. We are kind of hoping that you Russians might help us get our leadership back by giving these asswipes a little nudge or taste of their own medicine.
RRokenbok
9 December, 19:43 GMT
