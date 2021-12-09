https://sputniknews.com/20211209/lavrov-us-creates-situational-coalitions-gives-them-right-to-speak-on-behalf-of-world-1091393307.html

Lavrov: US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World

Lavrov: US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World

Washington and its western allies are creating situational coalitions of limited composition, giving them the right to speak on behalf of the whole world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

2021-12-09T16:24+0000

2021-12-09T16:24+0000

2021-12-09T16:25+0000

sergei lavrov

news

us

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082943409_0:123:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_6758d4bd2e56c537276fa3399239780f.jpg

The top Russian diplomat mentioned that some western countries are trying to challenge globally accepted norms of international law, including the United Nations charter, in "the illusory hope of maintaining elusive dominance.""Outside the framework of the global organization [the UN] and other universal structures, they create together various situational coalitions of limited composition and arbitrarily assign them the right to speak and act on behalf of the entire world community," Lavrov said in an address to readers of the Russian International Affairs Council think tank.According to Lavrov, such a "selfish" approach does not contribute to maintaining mutual trust and solving current global issues, including international terrorism, transnational crime, climate change and the shortage of fresh water.The US is hosting the so-called Summit for Democracy this week. Washington invited over 100 countries but Russia and China are not among the invitees.

Zeke Aln This is nothing new for a country with no moral standards, and human life has no value! 0

Rokenbok Mr Lavrov. All us westerners are in agreement with your assessments. We are kind of hoping that you Russians might help us get our leadership back by giving these asswipes a little nudge or taste of their own medicine. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, news, us, politics