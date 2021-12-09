https://sputniknews.com/20211209/kiev-deploys-heavy-weapons-near-donbass-contact-line-moscow-says-1091386198.html

Kiev Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Donbass Contact Line, Moscow Says

Kiev is deploying heavy weapons near the contact line in Donbass, and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) confirms it, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said.

"The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission records the transfer of heavy weapons by Kiev to the east of the country, including large-calibre artillery and armoured vehicles, the use of drones continues," Zakharova told a briefing.The spokeswoman added that the West attempts to shift the responsibility for conflict resolution on Moscow but Russia only acts as a mediator."Amid existence of nationalist movements [in Ukraine], the information, shared by Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine itself, that there are 5 million units of unaccounted firearms in circulation in the country, is really alarming," Zakharova added.The spokeswoman also said that the European Union has joined the process of militarization of Ukraine.Russia calls on Ukraine "to stop sabotaging Minsk agreements" and expects the West to encourage Kiev to implement them, the spokeswoman said.

BUY HUAWEI what do the usa and eu do with various armed groups in Syria? They call them democracy fighters and arm them, so why should not Russia arm freedom fighters in donbas? They are also fighting for democracy! 1

