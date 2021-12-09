Joe Biden Deserves Some of The Negative Press He Laments

Registration was successful!
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the looming passage of the National Defense Authorization Act as the Build Back Better bill languishes, the Senate’s rejection of an effort to stop an arms sale to Saudi Arabia as it continues its slaughter against Yemen, and the brazen bloodthirstiness exposed in the political games played with the bill.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joshua Cho, freelance writer and media critic to discuss the Biden administration’s announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics over alleged human rights abuses, how this politicization of sports fits into the Cold War drive against China, western media’s distortion of the situation with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, and how western media’s propaganda drive plays into racist stereotypes.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss a recent report outlining the financial infrastructure supporting the manufacturing of nuclear weapons, the promising downward trend in the size of this financial infrastructure, and the capability and need for movements and action to continue the pressure the nuclear weapons industry.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss reports that the Biden administration sent officials to newsrooms to discuss the perceived media bias against Biden, the reality behind such media coverage in light of the Biden administration’s capitulation to the ruling class, and the obscene amount of money being made from the COVID-19 pandemic by pharmaceutical companies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
09:06 GMT 09.12.2021
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the looming passage of the National Defense Authorization Act as the Build Back Better bill languishes, the Senate’s rejection of an effort to stop an arms sale to Saudi Arabia as it continues its slaughter against Yemen, and the brazen bloodthirstiness exposed in the political games played with the bill.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joshua Cho, freelance writer and media critic to discuss the Biden administration’s announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics over alleged human rights abuses, how this politicization of sports fits into the Cold War drive against China, western media’s distortion of the situation with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, and how western media’s propaganda drive plays into racist stereotypes.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss a recent report outlining the financial infrastructure supporting the manufacturing of nuclear weapons, the promising downward trend in the size of this financial infrastructure, and the capability and need for movements and action to continue the pressure the nuclear weapons industry.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss reports that the Biden administration sent officials to newsrooms to discuss the perceived media bias against Biden, the reality behind such media coverage in light of the Biden administration’s capitulation to the ruling class, and the obscene amount of money being made from the COVID-19 pandemic by pharmaceutical companies.
