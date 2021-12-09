https://sputniknews.com/20211209/joe-biden-deserves-some-of-the-negative-press-he-laments-1091363871.html

Joe Biden Deserves Some of The Negative Press He Laments

Joe Biden Deserves Some of The Negative Press He Laments

House Passes More Money For War, US Politicizes Olympics, The Financial Infrastructure of Nuclear Weapons 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-09T09:06+0000

2021-12-09T09:06+0000

2021-12-09T09:06+0000

shuai peng

olympics

ndaa

by any means necessary

nuclear weapons

covid-19

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091363835_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e18fa2596c5e1e924f98b0d493bb3b97.png

Joe Biden Deserves Some Of The Negative Press He Laments House Passes More Money For War, US Politicizes Olympics, The Financial Infrastructure of Nuclear Weapons

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the looming passage of the National Defense Authorization Act as the Build Back Better bill languishes, the Senate’s rejection of an effort to stop an arms sale to Saudi Arabia as it continues its slaughter against Yemen, and the brazen bloodthirstiness exposed in the political games played with the bill.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joshua Cho, freelance writer and media critic to discuss the Biden administration’s announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics over alleged human rights abuses, how this politicization of sports fits into the Cold War drive against China, western media’s distortion of the situation with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, and how western media’s propaganda drive plays into racist stereotypes.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss a recent report outlining the financial infrastructure supporting the manufacturing of nuclear weapons, the promising downward trend in the size of this financial infrastructure, and the capability and need for movements and action to continue the pressure the nuclear weapons industry.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss reports that the Biden administration sent officials to newsrooms to discuss the perceived media bias against Biden, the reality behind such media coverage in light of the Biden administration’s capitulation to the ruling class, and the obscene amount of money being made from the COVID-19 pandemic by pharmaceutical companies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

shuai peng, olympics, ndaa, by any means necessary, nuclear weapons, covid-19, аудио, radio