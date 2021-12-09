Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/its-a-historical-day-for-us-battle-has-been-won-say-indian-farmers-ending-year-long-protest-1091381335.html
'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest
'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest
India's federal government passed three farm laws in September 2020, sparking large-scale protests on the outskirts of Delhi. 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T13:43+0000
2021-12-09T13:43+0000
new delhi
delhi
punjab
farmer
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
uttar pradesh
narendra modi
haryana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091388359_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6e7deaa6b8f3b3dce610fd2324df9701.jpg
Indian farmers on Thursday called off their 14-month protest as the federal government accepted all of their demands, including the withdrawal of all police cases registered during the rallies and compensation to all families of the farmers who died during the demonstrations. On Thursday, a five-member delegation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions spearheading the protests, met Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Following their hour-long meeting, the federal government agreed to the farmers' demands.A letter of assurance from the government received by the farmer organisation on Thursday confirmed that the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh state governments have also agreed to provide compensation packages of INR 500,000 ($6,613) and jobs to the kin of the deceased farmers.Talking to Sputnik, Dr. Ashish Mittal, the general secretary of farmer union All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, said: "We received the official letter from the government. It has been decided that on 11 December, all the farmers will pack up and return home."Soon after the decision, the celebrations erupted on Delhi's three borders — Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur – where the farmers had been camping out since 26 November, 2020."We are making halwa [Indian sweets] and distributing other sweets, and songs of struggle and victory are being played at the protesting sites," Harinder Singh, the SKM member in charge of media, said.A video shared on social media shows farmers dancing and singing in jubilation.In another video, farmers can be seen removing their temporary shelters from the highway.Singh also said that SKM members would meet in Delhi on 15 January to review the situation.India's Longest Farmers' Protest Lasted for 378 DaysLast year in September, the Narendra Modi-led government passed three farm laws – the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. This prompted farmers' unions who objected to the bills to take to the streets and hold nationwide protests. On 26 November, 2020, farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana reached Delhi's borders but police prevented them from entering the national capital, forcing the farmers to camp at the Singhu border. Within a few days, new protesting sites at Ghazipur and Tikri border points sprung up. This year on 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he was repealing the three farm laws. He also assured that the government would create a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter Session on 29 November. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill. Since the start of the protests, over 680 farmers have died, according to the SKM.
new delhi
delhi
punjab
india
uttar pradesh
haryana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091388359_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f7dac810f5431c082025c19a997b88b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new delhi, delhi, punjab, farmer, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, uttar pradesh, narendra modi, haryana, india

'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest

13:43 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVISFarmers shout slogans as they attend ongoing speeches at the Singhu border protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border, India, December 9, 2021.
Farmers shout slogans as they attend ongoing speeches at the Singhu border protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border, India, December 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
India's federal government passed three farm laws in September 2020, sparking large-scale protests on the outskirts of Delhi.
Indian farmers on Thursday called off their 14-month protest as the federal government accepted all of their demands, including the withdrawal of all police cases registered during the rallies and compensation to all families of the farmers who died during the demonstrations.
On Thursday, a five-member delegation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions spearheading the protests, met Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Following their hour-long meeting, the federal government agreed to the farmers' demands.
A letter of assurance from the government received by the farmer organisation on Thursday confirmed that the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh state governments have also agreed to provide compensation packages of INR 500,000 ($6,613) and jobs to the kin of the deceased farmers.
Talking to Sputnik, Dr. Ashish Mittal, the general secretary of farmer union All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, said: "We received the official letter from the government. It has been decided that on 11 December, all the farmers will pack up and return home."

"It's a historic day for us. The battle has been won," Mittal said.

Soon after the decision, the celebrations erupted on Delhi's three borders — Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur – where the farmers had been camping out since 26 November, 2020.
"We are making halwa [Indian sweets] and distributing other sweets, and songs of struggle and victory are being played at the protesting sites," Harinder Singh, the SKM member in charge of media, said.
A video shared on social media shows farmers dancing and singing in jubilation.
In another video, farmers can be seen removing their temporary shelters from the highway.
Singh also said that SKM members would meet in Delhi on 15 January to review the situation.
India's Longest Farmers' Protest Lasted for 378 Days
Last year in September, the Narendra Modi-led government passed three farm laws – the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. This prompted farmers' unions who objected to the bills to take to the streets and hold nationwide protests.
On 26 November, 2020, farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana reached Delhi's borders but police prevented them from entering the national capital, forcing the farmers to camp at the Singhu border. Within a few days, new protesting sites at Ghazipur and Tikri border points sprung up.
This year on 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he was repealing the three farm laws. He also assured that the government would create a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter Session on 29 November. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill.
Since the start of the protests, over 680 farmers have died, according to the SKM.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTSoros Funnels Millions Into Dark Money Hub Used By Defund the Police Activists, Grant Database Shows
14:20 GMTBiden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
14:12 GMTRussian Scientists Suggest Teaching AI Creative Writing
14:11 GMTNew Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology
14:01 GMTFrance to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
13:50 GMTSajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread
13:45 GMTLithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister
13:43 GMTMan With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say
13:43 GMT'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest
13:31 GMTChina: UK, US, Australia to 'Pay Price' for 'Mistaken Acts' Of Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics
13:21 GMTDelhi's Ruling Party AAP Blames Modi Gov't for Charging Devotees in Temples
13:20 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Plans to Press Ukraine to Cede Autonomy to Donbass
13:11 GMTUS President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One
13:01 GMT'Historic Disaster': Spanish Press Blasts Barcelona After Their Champions League Elimination
12:56 GMTKiev Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Donbass Contact Line, Moscow Says
12:51 GMTNearly 100 Former British Council Staff Still Hiding in Afghanistan, Reports Say
12:50 GMT'We Can’t Guarantee Your Safety': LA Detective Warns Against Visiting City Over Crime Surge
12:48 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Illegal Migrants Continue Attempts to Cross From Belarus
12:38 GMTPope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'
12:33 GMTImran Khan: Pakistan Must Help Bridge US-China Gaps Rather Than Joining 'Cold War-Style Bloc'