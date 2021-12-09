https://sputniknews.com/20211209/instagram-to-bring-back-chronological-feed-in-first-quarter-of-2022-1091379775.html

Instagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022

Instagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022

Instagram's PR team said on Thursday the service intended to bring back the chronological feed in the first quarter of 2022

"We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We have been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we are working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order," the Instagram PR team said on Twitter.The PR team also said that they wanted to be clear on creating new options, for example, providing people with a variety of functions so that everybody would be able to decide what was the most convenient way of using the application, stressing that the update switching back to a chronological feed was not compulsory for every user.Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed in 2016 to drive engagement and cause users to stay longer on the platform, prompting ambiguous attitude to the update.

