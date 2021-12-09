Registration was successful!
The Austrian Meteorological Centre on Thursday morning announced red warning levels in most parts of the country. According to the Kurier newspaper, the heaviest snowfall was in Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Carinthia Regions with up to 20 inches of snow. In the eastern and central parts of the country, snow may continue to fall in the second half of Thursday.Austrians have been sharing photos of their snowy towns online. In Carinthia, where between 10 and 15 inches of snow fell over the last night, several hundred households were affected by power outages in the areas of Sankt Veit an der Glan, Spittal an der Drau and Villach-Land, resulting in several road accidents, Kurier reported.According to the newspaper, the Austrian capital city of Vienna was also affected by the snowfall with 4 inches of snow during the night, and the same amount is predicted by noon. More than 300 vehicles and 1,400 people are involved in snow removal. Some parts of Austria are experiencing the worst snowfall in almost ten years.
Heavy Snowfall Reportedly Causes Power Outages in Austria - Photos

15:14 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 15:15 GMT 09.12.2021)
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Austria on Thursday night, causing power outages and road accidents in several parts of the country, national media reported on Thursday.
The Austrian Meteorological Centre on Thursday morning announced red warning levels in most parts of the country. According to the Kurier newspaper, the heaviest snowfall was in Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Carinthia Regions with up to 20 inches of snow. In the eastern and central parts of the country, snow may continue to fall in the second half of Thursday.
Austrians have been sharing photos of their snowy towns online.
In Carinthia, where between 10 and 15 inches of snow fell over the last night, several hundred households were affected by power outages in the areas of Sankt Veit an der Glan, Spittal an der Drau and Villach-Land, resulting in several road accidents, Kurier reported.
According to the newspaper, the Austrian capital city of Vienna was also affected by the snowfall with 4 inches of snow during the night, and the same amount is predicted by noon. More than 300 vehicles and 1,400 people are involved in snow removal. Some parts of Austria are experiencing the worst snowfall in almost ten years.
