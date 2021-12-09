Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/gop-senator-urges-biden-not-to-rule-out-first-use-nuclear-action-against-russia-over-ukraine--1091372901.html
GOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
GOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
Us President Joe Biden should not rule out "first use nuclear action” against Russia over potential Russian incursion into Ukraine, said Sen. Roger Wicker.
2021-12-09T07:30+0000
2021-12-09T07:54+0000
joe biden
us
russia
vladimir putin
ukraine
senate armed services committee
nuclear attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102974/62/1029746254_0:120:1024:696_1920x0_80_0_0_9ef6ea293ff5a0f6e60ba6ae22e0efca.jpg
US President Joe Biden should not “rule out first use nuclear action” against Russia over a potential incursion into Ukraine, said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the number two Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.Mississippi's senior senator was appearing in an interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto from the Capitol to weigh in on Tuesday’s video call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The conversation had revolved around such issues as tensions related to Ukraine amid hysterical claims of a purported "Russian invasion" of the neighbouring country. Biden had voiced his country’s “deep concerns” over the alleged buildup and "made clear" to Putin that America and its allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of any military escalation in Ukraine.However, Biden ruled out putting US boots on the ground in Ukraine, saying that “is not on the table”.Senator Wicker, however, expressed the hope that Joe Biden would adopt a more tough stance, and keep all options open. As the Republican politician emphasised that there were already around 200 US National Guard troops on the ground in Ukraine, he said:Wicker’s strong rhetoric didn’t stop there, as he added:According to Wicker, “Losing a free, democratic Ukraine to Russian invasion would be a game changer to a free Europe.”Nevertheless, the Mississippi senior made it clear with Fox News that he would prefer a diplomatic solution rather than use of force against Russia over its dealings with Ukraine.The Russian Embassy responded to the “irresponsible” statements made by US Senator Roger Wicker in a message posted on the embassy's Facebook site. It suggested rereading carefully the joint statement of the presidents of Russia and the United States dated 16 June 2021. This document confirms the adherence of the two countries to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed. Furthermore, the statement says it is inappropriate for an American politician sitting in the legislature to speak with flippancy about use of nuclear weapons.Numerous western media outlets have been running with the "Russian invasion of Ukraine" narrative, with Bloomberg first reporting about a purported "incursion" in mid-November. In the recent conversation between Biden and Putin, the issue was one of the focal points.The US POTUS informed Vladimir Putin that Washington was preparing large-scale sanctions in case of a further escalation of the situation around Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied the groundless reports.In response to Biden's concerns over the allegedly "threatening" nature of Russian troops' movement near the border, Putin highlighted that it was NATO "that was undertaking dangerous attempts to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory, and building up its military capabilities along the Russian border". The Kremlin emphasised the necessity of legally binding guarantees preventing NATO’s eastward expansion.According to the White House, during the call, Biden made no concessions regarding whether or not to allow entry into NATO for Ukraine, which has grown increasingly close to the military alliance since the US-backed coup in 2014 that propelled a right-wing nationalist government to power in Kiev.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/timing-of-next-putin-biden-contact-not-yet-determined-kremlin-says-1091348320.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/bidens-empty-warning-over-putins-straw-man-invasion-1091360377.html
nuclear blackmail and insanity from deranges senator who knows well that his life is over if the option that he promotes is exercised. It is worrying that politicians would advocate actions whose clear immediate consequence would be wiping life out on Earth. Such politicians need to be declared criminally insane and jailed.
2
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102974/62/1029746254_0:24:1024:792_1920x0_80_0_0_55d5c90412e4a0346fafd5dc5da28e31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, russia, vladimir putin, ukraine, senate armed services committee, nuclear attack

GOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine

07:30 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 07:54 GMT 09.12.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons / US nuclear weapons test in Nevada in 1957
US nuclear weapons test in Nevada in 1957 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons /
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a video call on 7 December amid a recent deluge of Western media claims that Russian troops are building up near Ukraine’s border for an alleged incursion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as “propaganda”.
US President Joe Biden should not “rule out first use nuclear action” against Russia over a potential incursion into Ukraine, said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the number two Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Mississippi's senior senator was appearing in an interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto from the Capitol to weigh in on Tuesday’s video call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US President Joe Biden via a video link
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US President Joe Biden via a video link - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US President Joe Biden via a video link
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
The conversation had revolved around such issues as tensions related to Ukraine amid hysterical claims of a purported "Russian invasion" of the neighbouring country. Biden had voiced his country’s “deep concerns” over the alleged buildup and "made clear" to Putin that America and its allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of any military escalation in Ukraine.
However, Biden ruled out putting US boots on the ground in Ukraine, saying that “is not on the table”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands ahead of their meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Timing of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determined, Kremlin Says
Yesterday, 11:00 GMT
Senator Wicker, however, expressed the hope that Joe Biden would adopt a more tough stance, and keep all options open. As the Republican politician emphasised that there were already around 200 US National Guard troops on the ground in Ukraine, he said:

“I would not rule out military action… Military action could mean we stand off with our ships in the Black Sea and we rain destruction on Russian military capability. It could mean that… It could mean we participate. It could mean American troops on the ground.”

Wicker’s strong rhetoric didn’t stop there, as he added:
"We don't rule out first use nuclear action… We don't think it'll happen, but there are certain things in negotiation, if you're going to be tough, you don't take off the table."
According to Wicker, “Losing a free, democratic Ukraine to Russian invasion would be a game changer to a free Europe.”
Nevertheless, the Mississippi senior made it clear with Fox News that he would prefer a diplomatic solution rather than use of force against Russia over its dealings with Ukraine.
The Russian Embassy responded to the “irresponsible” statements made by US Senator Roger Wicker in a message posted on the embassy's Facebook site.
It suggested rereading carefully the joint statement of the presidents of Russia and the United States dated 16 June 2021. This document confirms the adherence of the two countries to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed.
Furthermore, the statement says it is inappropriate for an American politician sitting in the legislature to speak with flippancy about use of nuclear weapons.
Numerous western media outlets have been running with the "Russian invasion of Ukraine" narrative, with Bloomberg first reporting about a purported "incursion" in mid-November. In the recent conversation between Biden and Putin, the issue was one of the focal points.
The US POTUS informed Vladimir Putin that Washington was preparing large-scale sanctions in case of a further escalation of the situation around Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied the groundless reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US President Joe Biden via a video link - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Biden’s Empty Warning Over Putin’s Straw Man ‘Invasion’
Yesterday, 17:48 GMT
In response to Biden's concerns over the allegedly "threatening" nature of Russian troops' movement near the border, Putin highlighted that it was NATO "that was undertaking dangerous attempts to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory, and building up its military capabilities along the Russian border". The Kremlin emphasised the necessity of legally binding guarantees preventing NATO’s eastward expansion.
© AP Photo / Pavlo PalamarchukSoldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved.
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved.
© AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk
According to the White House, during the call, Biden made no concessions regarding whether or not to allow entry into NATO for Ukraine, which has grown increasingly close to the military alliance since the US-backed coup in 2014 that propelled a right-wing nationalist government to power in Kiev.
0700010
Discuss
Popular comments
nuclear blackmail and insanity from deranges senator who knows well that his life is over if the option that he promotes is exercised. It is worrying that politicians would advocate actions whose clear immediate consequence would be wiping life out on Earth. Such politicians need to be declared criminally insane and jailed.
ffeketehollo
9 December, 10:58 GMT2
200000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video
07:56 GMTMan Died After 'Very Rare' Reaction to AstraZeneca COVID Jab, Inquest Told
07:49 GMTFrom Ariana Grande & BTS to William Shatner & Cristiano Ronaldo: Celebs Set Guinness World Records
07:30 GMTGOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
07:29 GMT'Quite Dramatic': Norwegian Churches Go Cold Amid High Electricity Prices
07:17 GMTJanuary 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say
06:43 GMT'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video
06:29 GMTNigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says
06:24 GMTTwo Democrats Join 50 Senate Republicans in Vote to Throw Out Biden's Vaccine Mandate
05:54 GMT'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League
05:42 GMTBoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions
05:24 GMT'God Giving a F***': Swedish Transport Administration Mural With Female Genitalia Sparks Outrage
05:05 GMTPentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel
04:48 GMTWatch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls
04:21 GMTMagnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Southwestern Coast of Japan, Seismologists Say