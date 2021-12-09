Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/gop-lawmaker-urges-going-beyond-political-labels-to-address-border-crisis-suggests-his-own-plan-1091367645.html
GOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan
GOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan
GOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan
2021-12-09T02:45+0000
2021-12-09T02:46+0000
us
us-mexico border
illegal immigrants
republicans
migration crisis
plan
us-mexico border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091367779_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_42e96803baf19b58f36a0b64ff7cbed6.jpg
Republican congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas warned that the US immigration system is currently "on fire" and offered a plan to tackle the crisis in an article titled "Biden’s Border Crisis."The lawmaker, who represents a San Antonio district that includes 820 miles of the US-Mexico border, has focused on problems that have affected border areas due to the surge in immigration – criminal records, drug trafficking and the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, with border agents constantly facing staff and equipment shortages.“Our immigration system is on fire, and bad policies are fanning the flames,” he claimed.The lawmaker particularly highlighted the Del Rio area, which saw a sudden surge in migrants from Haiti this summer.Stating that Americans are compassionate people and that his “life has been the American Dream,” he called for lawmakers to “go beyond political labels to reach solutions for our nation’s most pressing problems and address our flawed border security policies” so that others have the same opportunity.Among the measures that Gonzales proposed was the recruitment of additional staff for courts that consider migrant applications, as currently it “takes an average of two to three years to process one case.” This allows migrants to remain in the US and disappear if their request is rejected.The congressman also urged the current administration to revive former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program and improve border security, as “many areas are still vulnerable to criminal activity.”Lastly, the lawmaker stressed the need to raise financing of crucial border agencies for additional personnel and essential services.In October, the US Customs and Border Protection reported that they had detained 1.7 million migrants who illegally crossed the border over the last fiscal year, according to the Washington Post. The arrested migrants are sent back under “Title 42," which empowers the authorities to extradite illegal immigrants due to pandemic concerns. At the same time, authorities have faced criticism amid reports that some of the migrants were relocated to other parts of the country with the assistance of border agents.The current administration has blamed the border crisis on Donald Trump's policies and the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican politicians, on the other hand, have constantly demanded the reimposition of strict migration laws, adopted by Trump and reversed by Biden.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/concerns-about-spread-of-new-covid-strain-rise-as-another-migrant-caravan-crosses-into-us---report-1091078093.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091367779_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3e4713c6185bada0a6c1a35d3add4e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us-mexico border, illegal immigrants, republicans, migration crisis, plan, us-mexico border

GOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan

02:45 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 02:46 GMT 09.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Jorge DuenesMigrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., gather at the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico November 13, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., gather at the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico November 13, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / Jorge Duenes
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Recent data showed that at the end of this fiscal year, the number of border arrests exceeded the record year of 1986, with the total figure standing at 1.7 million.
Republican congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas warned that the US immigration system is currently "on fire" and offered a plan to tackle the crisis in an article titled "Biden’s Border Crisis."
The lawmaker, who represents a San Antonio district that includes 820 miles of the US-Mexico border, has focused on problems that have affected border areas due to the surge in immigration – criminal records, drug trafficking and the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, with border agents constantly facing staff and equipment shortages.
“Our immigration system is on fire, and bad policies are fanning the flames,” he claimed.
The lawmaker particularly highlighted the Del Rio area, which saw a sudden surge in migrants from Haiti this summer.

“In this area alone, individuals from over 92 countries were arrested this year. That is far from typical, and it presents new risks for our national security. Although most travel to escape poor economic conditions, it is not uncommon for convicted criminals to be discovered among large groups of migrant caravans. How long before our open floodgates lead to another 9/11?” Gonzales wrote.

Stating that Americans are compassionate people and that his “life has been the American Dream,” he called for lawmakers to “go beyond political labels to reach solutions for our nation’s most pressing problems and address our flawed border security policies” so that others have the same opportunity.
Migrants, mostly Haitians, walk as they take part in a caravan to the U.S. border, near Tapachula, Mexico November 25, 2021. Picture taken November 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Concerns About Spread of New Covid Strain Rise as Another Migrant Caravan Crosses Into US - Report
28 November, 01:52 GMT
Among the measures that Gonzales proposed was the recruitment of additional staff for courts that consider migrant applications, as currently it “takes an average of two to three years to process one case.” This allows migrants to remain in the US and disappear if their request is rejected.
The congressman also urged the current administration to revive former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program and improve border security, as “many areas are still vulnerable to criminal activity.”
“We could benefit from a physical structure like a wall. In others, border technology is a much more suitable option,” Gonzales noted.
Lastly, the lawmaker stressed the need to raise financing of crucial border agencies for additional personnel and essential services.
“Let me be clear: I fully believe in legal immigration,” he concluded. “However, there are rules that must be followed. Ignoring them creates chaos for the system and risks for those who make the life-endangering trip to get here.”
In October, the US Customs and Border Protection reported that they had detained 1.7 million migrants who illegally crossed the border over the last fiscal year, according to the Washington Post. The arrested migrants are sent back under “Title 42," which empowers the authorities to extradite illegal immigrants due to pandemic concerns. At the same time, authorities have faced criticism amid reports that some of the migrants were relocated to other parts of the country with the assistance of border agents.
The current administration has blamed the border crisis on Donald Trump's policies and the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican politicians, on the other hand, have constantly demanded the reimposition of strict migration laws, adopted by Trump and reversed by Biden.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:45 GMTGOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan
01:53 GMTPence Goes to New Hampshire to Support GOP, Stirring up Rumors of Running in 2024 - Report
01:02 GMTHouthis Claim ‘Major Collapse’ of Coalition Forces Defending Ma’rib, Predict City’s Capture in Days
00:36 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
00:35 GMTMutations May Make COVID-19 Boosters as Routine as Flu Shots - Report
00:14 GMTTrump Ex-Chief of Staff Facing Contempt Charge Sues US House Speaker Pelosi - Reports
00:10 GMT'Serial Liar': Jussie Smollett Accused of Lying Under Oath as Jury Ends First Day of Deliberations
YesterdayTaiwan Urgently Needs to Develop Asymmetric Defense Capabilities to Deter China, Pentagon Says
YesterdayWatch: Hillary Clinton Weeps as She Reads Her 2016 Victory Speech That Never Happened
YesterdayOmicron Strain to Hinder World Economy Revival, WTO Director-General Says
YesterdayMBS’ Pre-GCC Summit Tour Takes Him to Doha for First Time Since Lifting Qatar Boycott
YesterdayCould Aggressive US Rhetoric Against Russia Be the Result of Biden's Poor Standing at Home?
YesterdayArizona's Ducey Calls in National Guard to Border, Urges Biden to 'Do Anything' With Migrant Crisis
YesterdayVirginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible
YesterdayWhite House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome
YesterdayInstagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
YesterdayPentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own
YesterdayPiers Morgan Compares Joe Biden to Kim Jong-un in Column Bashing White House's Approach to Media
YesterdayPhotos of Ghislaine Maxwell Rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's Feet, Kissing Him Released by US Prosecutors
YesterdayJapanese F-35A Makes Emergency Landing During Routine Training Flight - Video