https://sputniknews.com/20211209/gop-lawmaker-urges-going-beyond-political-labels-to-address-border-crisis-suggests-his-own-plan-1091367645.html

GOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan

GOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan

GOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan

2021-12-09T02:45+0000

2021-12-09T02:45+0000

2021-12-09T02:46+0000

us

us-mexico border

illegal immigrants

republicans

migration crisis

plan

us-mexico border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091367779_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_42e96803baf19b58f36a0b64ff7cbed6.jpg

Republican congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas warned that the US immigration system is currently "on fire" and offered a plan to tackle the crisis in an article titled "Biden’s Border Crisis."The lawmaker, who represents a San Antonio district that includes 820 miles of the US-Mexico border, has focused on problems that have affected border areas due to the surge in immigration – criminal records, drug trafficking and the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, with border agents constantly facing staff and equipment shortages.“Our immigration system is on fire, and bad policies are fanning the flames,” he claimed.The lawmaker particularly highlighted the Del Rio area, which saw a sudden surge in migrants from Haiti this summer.Stating that Americans are compassionate people and that his “life has been the American Dream,” he called for lawmakers to “go beyond political labels to reach solutions for our nation’s most pressing problems and address our flawed border security policies” so that others have the same opportunity.Among the measures that Gonzales proposed was the recruitment of additional staff for courts that consider migrant applications, as currently it “takes an average of two to three years to process one case.” This allows migrants to remain in the US and disappear if their request is rejected.The congressman also urged the current administration to revive former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program and improve border security, as “many areas are still vulnerable to criminal activity.”Lastly, the lawmaker stressed the need to raise financing of crucial border agencies for additional personnel and essential services.In October, the US Customs and Border Protection reported that they had detained 1.7 million migrants who illegally crossed the border over the last fiscal year, according to the Washington Post. The arrested migrants are sent back under “Title 42," which empowers the authorities to extradite illegal immigrants due to pandemic concerns. At the same time, authorities have faced criticism amid reports that some of the migrants were relocated to other parts of the country with the assistance of border agents.The current administration has blamed the border crisis on Donald Trump's policies and the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican politicians, on the other hand, have constantly demanded the reimposition of strict migration laws, adopted by Trump and reversed by Biden.

https://sputniknews.com/20211128/concerns-about-spread-of-new-covid-strain-rise-as-another-migrant-caravan-crosses-into-us---report-1091078093.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, us-mexico border, illegal immigrants, republicans, migration crisis, plan, us-mexico border