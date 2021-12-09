https://sputniknews.com/20211209/french-president-macron-vows-to-present--schengen-area-reform-project-1091392264.html

French President Macron Vows to Present Schengen Area Reform Project

France intends to initiate the Schengen area reform during its rotating presidency in the EU, President Emmanuel Macron said.

France intends to initiate the Schengen area reform during its rotating presidency in the EU, President Emmanuel Macron said. The French president also proposed to introduce a mechanism for emergency border support in the event of a crisis.The French President believes the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern flank demonstrated the need for action.According to Macron, the EU needs to define a new defence strategy that would strengthen its ability to defend itself. He added, however, that NATO remains a useful and effective alliance. As he outlined France's plans for the EU presidency, Macron also mentioned the need for the EU to play a greater role in establishing security in West African Sahel where French soldiers are deployed. The French President said the EU has to adopt a different budget framework and change its deficit rules to boost post-pandemic investment. The aim is to "make Europe a great continent of production, innovation and job creation," Macron said.France is taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from January to June 2022.

