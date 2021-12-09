https://sputniknews.com/20211209/fox-news-christmas-tree-arson-suspect-released-less-than-24-hours-after-arrest-1091373916.html

Fox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest

Fox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest

Craig Tamanaha, a man detained on suspicion of having set fire to a Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York, has been released

Craig Tamanaha, a man detained on suspicion of having set fire to a Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York, has been released less than 24 hours after the arrest. The suspect, who is described as homeless, faces six misdemeanour charges for allegedly torching the tree. At the same time, under the 2020 criminal justice reforms, judges are advised to release the accused as arson is only considered a felony in New York if the arsonist plans to harm somebody.Tamanaha was arrested shortly after a 15-meter Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in downtown Manhattan, New York caught fire. Detective Adam Navarro of the New York City Police Department told reporters that the 49-year-old man was detained on the spot in connection with the blaze.Craig Tamanaha denied the arson, saying “I didn’t do it!” outside Manhattan criminal court, according to the New York Post.The suspect, along with several previous arrests on his record, was recently arrested for exposing himself outside the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, according to reports.

