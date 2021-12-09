Footage of Lights 'Flying in Formation' Over South China Sea Triggers Online Debates

A peculiar phenomenon was filmed from an aircraft soaring high above the South China Sea in the vicinity of Hong Kong.A video uploaded on YouTube by prolific blogger Scott C. Waring shows what looks like a formation of lights that appear to be moving in the clouds, eventually vanishing from sight."I do not know what that is,” a person aboard the plane, possibly a pilot, can be heard saying. “That is some weird sh*t."While it wasn’t immediately clear what the lights were, Waring boldly declared in his blog that they were UFOs, and even linked this phenomenon with certain geopolitical events in the region.Some social media users commenting on the video on YouTube, however, suggested that the lights seen in the footage may be flares, either dispersed by ships sailing in formation or dropped by aircraft.
The blogger also insisted that the alleged UFOs “are watching to see what China and other military ships do.”
A peculiar phenomenon was filmed from an aircraft soaring high above the South China Sea in the vicinity of Hong Kong.
A video uploaded on YouTube by prolific blogger Scott C. Waring shows what looks like a formation of lights that appear to be moving in the clouds, eventually vanishing from sight.
"I do not know what that is,” a person aboard the plane, possibly a pilot, can be heard saying. “That is some weird sh*t."
While it wasn’t immediately clear what the lights were, Waring boldly declared in his blog that they were UFOs, and even linked this phenomenon with certain geopolitical events in the region.
“Caught between Taiwan and Hong Kong, this demonstration of power by aliens is clearly a sign meant for the military powers of the world patrolling those seas to view. These UFOs are watching to see what China and other military ships do,” the blogger wrote.
Some social media users commenting on the video on YouTube, however, suggested that the lights seen in the footage may be flares, either dispersed by ships sailing in formation or dropped by aircraft.