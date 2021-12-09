https://sputniknews.com/20211209/footage-of-lights-flying-in-formation-over-south-china-sea-triggers-online-debates-1091392505.html

Footage of Lights 'Flying in Formation' Over South China Sea Triggers Online Debates

The blogger also insisted that the alleged UFOs "are watching to see what China and other military ships do."

A peculiar phenomenon was filmed from an aircraft soaring high above the South China Sea in the vicinity of Hong Kong.A video uploaded on YouTube by prolific blogger Scott C. Waring shows what looks like a formation of lights that appear to be moving in the clouds, eventually vanishing from sight."I do not know what that is,” a person aboard the plane, possibly a pilot, can be heard saying. “That is some weird sh*t."While it wasn’t immediately clear what the lights were, Waring boldly declared in his blog that they were UFOs, and even linked this phenomenon with certain geopolitical events in the region.Some social media users commenting on the video on YouTube, however, suggested that the lights seen in the footage may be flares, either dispersed by ships sailing in formation or dropped by aircraft.

