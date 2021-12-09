https://sputniknews.com/20211209/conservative-peer-calls-to-double-number-of-indian-student-in-uk-to-reduce-dependence-on-china-1091390369.html

Conservative Peer Calls to Double Number of Indian Student in UK to Reduce Dependence on China

Conservative peer in the United Kingdom’s House of Lords and former universities minister Jo Johnson has urged the Boris Johnson government to aim at doubling the number of Indian students on British university campuses to 139,000 by 2025/25 to “reduce dependencies” on China.Johnson, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and president’s professorial fellow at King’s College London, is also the lead author of a new report "Natural partners: building a comprehensive UK-India knowledge partnership." The new study urges a number of reforms in the UK education sector to increase its competitiveness and reduce reliance on China.It states that despite growing geopolitical friction between the UK and China over a range of issues, Beijing still sends the greatest number of university students to the United Kingdom.More than 120,000 Chinese applicants enrolled at UK university campuses in 2018-19, comprising nearly 35 per cent of the non-EU students, as per official estimates.The report further underlines that Beijing is “poised to overtake the US as the UK’s most important research partner” having surged from ninth to second place in the space of a decade.The study claims that India significantly lags behind China on both counts.“While Indian student numbers in the UK are rising again today, after years of decline, they still represent less than half of those from China. India is also progressing more slowly up the rankings of the UK’s science partners, moving from 22nd to 16th place over the same period,” notes the study.In spite of trailing China on educational and research collaborations with the United Kingdom, the new study claims that India’s “demographics and economic potential could enable it to become a knowledge partner for the UK of equivalent importance."The study recommends several measures to facilitate greater educational and research partnership with India, including more research and development (R&D) funding of Indian students in the UK and increased two-way exchange of students.It also calls for putting India on the UK Home Office’s list of "low-risk countries" under the new FTA.The UK government classifies incoming student visa applications based on nationalities under different risk categories.The authors of the new study have labelled it as a “companion” of a February 2021 report titled ‘The China question: managing risks and maximising benefits from partnership in higher education and research’, which urged the UK government and educational institutions to take a “more purposeful and proactive” in diversifying away from its reliance on Beijing in matters concerning education and research.

