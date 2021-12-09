Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: US President Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' Day One
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/congress-could-challenge-bjp-in-indias-2024-general-election-pundit-believes-1091383659.html
Congress Could Challenge BJP in India's 2024 General Election, Pundit Believes
Congress Could Challenge BJP in India's 2024 General Election, Pundit Believes
With legislative assembly polls in India's Uttar Pradesh only a few months away, Congress has stepped up its preparations to regain power in the state after... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T16:16+0000
2021-12-09T16:16+0000
elections
politics
politics
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
elections
politics
uttar pradesh
congress
indian national congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082552077_0:0:3048:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_aadd15ae60191c53fdf9ac283faa035e.jpg
India’s main opposition party Congress is campaigning aggressively for the crucial state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from the front and leaving no stone unturned amid efforts to defeat ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Sputnik: The former allies of Congress like Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal are now with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. what do you think about this?Sanjeev Kaushik: The performance of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections will totally depend on its strategy. Any alliance won’t have an impact on Congress. Rather I think the parties like TMC should do an analysis about their stand in the state. Though it has roped in a lot of Congress politicians but are they so influential that they can bring the voters in the party’s favour?Apart from this, it is important to see how TMC's strategy to sideline Congress and become the main Opposition party to lead the fight against BJP works. It is important to understand who you are fighting against.If the opposition parties have to fight against the BJP then they have to include Congress. It will be difficult for other parties to take on the BJP without Congress.Sputnik: Shiv Sena has strongly supported Congress while TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee almost sidelined it during her visit to Maharashtra. Do you think it will be beneficial for Congress if it tries to form an alliance with the parties like Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh?Sanjeev Kaushik: It is very interesting to see that Shiv Sena is strongly backing up Congress. This will surely give a strong message to the other parties as well as the ruling BJP. However, I don’t think that this will have an impact on Uttar Pradesh elections.We also have to understand that Shiv Sena has been in alliance with the BJP for almost three decades therefore it understands the strong points as well as the weak points of each other.Shiv Sena understands that in order to make a mark at national level politics it has to come out of the shadow of the BJP and Congress also understands that it needs partners which can help them in fighting against the BJP through a well-planned strategy.Sputnik: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a "manifesto for women" in the state. Do you think Congress’ strategy to give priority to women will help it?Sanjeev Kaushik: Well, the manifesto presented by Congress should be applauded but it's doubtful that this will really help the party in improving its performance.One thing is definite that the way Congress has kept women in the forefront will somewhat ring an alarm bell for other parties. Now the other parties will also have to think about giving more representation to the women.However, I believe that Congress is too late to do this. Had they taken up the issues of the women earlier, it would have been much beneficial for them.Sputnik: Do you think Congress will find new partners to strengthen its position and take on BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections?Sanjeev Kaushik: This is evident that Congress is preparing for 2024 general elections. The party has witnessed many problems in recent times. But we must not forget that it is the country’s oldest party and has a strong voter base.Despite several members leaving the party, it still has the potential to take on the BJP.I think the way the party is working aggressively in states like Uttar Pradesh, it won’t be a surprise if Congress leads the fight against the BJP very strongly in the 2024 parliamentary elections.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082552077_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b687796b5bc4894fdc3f2299172ff914.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elections, politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, elections, politics, uttar pradesh, congress, indian national congress, congress, elections, politics, rahul gandhi, yogi adityanath, priyanka gandhi, india

Congress Could Challenge BJP in India's 2024 General Election, Pundit Believes

16:16 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURIPolling officials check election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of West Bengal state assembly election, in Purulia district, India, March 26, 2021
Polling officials check election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of West Bengal state assembly election, in Purulia district, India, March 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
With legislative assembly polls in India's Uttar Pradesh only a few months away, Congress has stepped up its preparations to regain power in the state after almost three decades.Sputnik spoke to political expert Sanjeev Kaushik about the party's election strategy.
India’s main opposition party Congress is campaigning aggressively for the crucial state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from the front and leaving no stone unturned amid efforts to defeat ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sputnik: The former allies of Congress like Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal are now with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. what do you think about this?
Sanjeev Kaushik: The performance of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections will totally depend on its strategy. Any alliance won’t have an impact on Congress. Rather I think the parties like TMC should do an analysis about their stand in the state. Though it has roped in a lot of Congress politicians but are they so influential that they can bring the voters in the party’s favour?
Apart from this, it is important to see how TMC's strategy to sideline Congress and become the main Opposition party to lead the fight against BJP works. It is important to understand who you are fighting against.
If the opposition parties have to fight against the BJP then they have to include Congress. It will be difficult for other parties to take on the BJP without Congress.
Sputnik: Shiv Sena has strongly supported Congress while TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee almost sidelined it during her visit to Maharashtra. Do you think it will be beneficial for Congress if it tries to form an alliance with the parties like Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh?
Sanjeev Kaushik: It is very interesting to see that Shiv Sena is strongly backing up Congress. This will surely give a strong message to the other parties as well as the ruling BJP. However, I don’t think that this will have an impact on Uttar Pradesh elections.
We also have to understand that Shiv Sena has been in alliance with the BJP for almost three decades therefore it understands the strong points as well as the weak points of each other.
Shiv Sena understands that in order to make a mark at national level politics it has to come out of the shadow of the BJP and Congress also understands that it needs partners which can help them in fighting against the BJP through a well-planned strategy.
Sputnik: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a "manifesto for women" in the state. Do you think Congress’ strategy to give priority to women will help it?
Sanjeev Kaushik: Well, the manifesto presented by Congress should be applauded but it's doubtful that this will really help the party in improving its performance.
One thing is definite that the way Congress has kept women in the forefront will somewhat ring an alarm bell for other parties. Now the other parties will also have to think about giving more representation to the women.
However, I believe that Congress is too late to do this. Had they taken up the issues of the women earlier, it would have been much beneficial for them.
Sputnik: Do you think Congress will find new partners to strengthen its position and take on BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections?
Sanjeev Kaushik: This is evident that Congress is preparing for 2024 general elections. The party has witnessed many problems in recent times. But we must not forget that it is the country’s oldest party and has a strong voter base.
Despite several members leaving the party, it still has the potential to take on the BJP.
I think the way the party is working aggressively in states like Uttar Pradesh, it won’t be a surprise if Congress leads the fight against the BJP very strongly in the 2024 parliamentary elections.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:19 GMTFour People Arrested in Denmark For Intelligence Leaks
16:16 GMTCongress Could Challenge BJP in India's 2024 General Election, Pundit Believes
16:11 GMTSwitching to Russian Oil Fits Into India's Strategy to Curb Dependency on OPEC, Professor Says
16:09 GMTFootage of Lights 'Flying in Formation' Over South China Sea Triggers Online Debates
15:49 GMTUS President Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' Day One
15:28 GMTFrench President Macron Vows to Present Schengen Area Reform Project
15:26 GMTInvestor Who Predicted 2008 Crash Warns of Growing Danger of Military Clash Between US and China
15:14 GMTHeavy Snowfall Reportedly Causes Power Outages in Austria - Photos
15:09 GMTWhy Homeless People in Delhi Opt to Sleep Rough Over Shelter Homes Despite Cold Weather?
15:06 GMTUS Weekly Jobless Claims Hit 1969 Lows on Dynamic Recovery From COVID-19
15:02 GMTRyanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion, Polish Prosecutors Say
15:02 GMTVideo of Biden 'Being Led by the Blind' During Kansas City Visit Scrutinised Online
14:52 GMTBelarus Denies NYT Report on Situation Surrounding Ryanair Plane Landing in Minsk
14:50 GMTNew York AG Reportedly Seeking Deposition From Trump in Fraud Probe Into Ex-President's Businesses
14:34 GMTSoros Funnels Millions Into Dark Money Hub Used By Defund the Police Activists, Grant Database Shows
14:20 GMTBiden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
14:12 GMTRussian Scientists Suggest Teaching AI Creative Writing
14:11 GMTNew Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology
14:01 GMTFrance to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
13:50 GMTSajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread