https://sputniknews.com/20211209/chilean-president-signs-law-legalizing-same-sex-marriage-1091399722.html

Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

2021-12-09T22:10+0000

2021-12-09T22:10+0000

2021-12-09T22:11+0000

latin america

chile

same sex marriage

sebastian pinera

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091399697_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f85f08fc5ec4463e91d2f388391b65ae.jpg

The Chile's Congress approved the equal marriage bill on Tuesday, with both houses of the national parliament authorizing the legislation with overwhelming majorities. The motion, which also allows same-sex couples to adopt children, had been stuck in Congress for five years.Chile has become the eighth Latin American country to allow same sex marriage, as well as the 31st worldwide.

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

latin america, chile, same sex marriage, sebastian pinera