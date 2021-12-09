Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/chilean-president-signs-law-legalizing-same-sex-marriage-1091399722.html
Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
2021-12-09T22:10+0000
2021-12-09T22:11+0000
latin america
chile
same sex marriage
sebastian pinera
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091399697_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f85f08fc5ec4463e91d2f388391b65ae.jpg
The Chile's Congress approved the equal marriage bill on Tuesday, with both houses of the national parliament authorizing the legislation with overwhelming majorities. The motion, which also allows same-sex couples to adopt children, had been stuck in Congress for five years.Chile has become the eighth Latin American country to allow same sex marriage, as well as the 31st worldwide.
chile
latin america, chile, same sex marriage, sebastian pinera

Chilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

22:10 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 22:11 GMT 09.12.2021)
© REUTERS / RODRIGO GARRIDOPeople react during a session of the Senate to approve a same-sex marriage bill in Valparaiso, Chile December 7, 2021
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday that he had signed a law that would allow same-sex couples to marry.
The Chile's Congress approved the equal marriage bill on Tuesday, with both houses of the national parliament authorizing the legislation with overwhelming majorities. The motion, which also allows same-sex couples to adopt children, had been stuck in Congress for five years.
"It will now be possible for all couples, whatever their sexual orientation, to live in love and create families," the president said in a televised statement.
Chile has become the eighth Latin American country to allow same sex marriage, as well as the 31st worldwide.
