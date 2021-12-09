Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/boris-johnson-and-his-wife-carrie-announce-birth-of-baby-girl-1091378920.html
Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2020, annoucing the birth of a healthy baby boy. They named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. In July... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T10:10+0000
2021-12-09T10:33+0000
uk
boris johnson
carrie symonds
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449541_0:108:2463:1493_1920x0_80_0_0_5457b0680c5f9458a730faa6bfd22ca4.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital.The couple welcomed their first child - Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas - in April 2020. This July, Boris and Carrie Johnson announced that they were expecting their second child.Carrie Johnson (née Symonds), 33, had also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier this year. While she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again, she was quoted as saying:The newborn girl is the UK Prime Minister's seventh child. After a frenzy of speculation over how many children Johnson has, he confirmed in September that a child was born in 2009 as a result of his affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, reported Sky news. Boris Johnson has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler.
I hear she's to be called Covidina 👍
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449541_164:0:2299:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_2f9f121c78d3f004ecaa26b091ddc886.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, carrie symonds

Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl

10:10 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 09.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamFILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.
FILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2020, annoucing the birth of a healthy baby boy. They named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. In July 2021, Boris and Carrie Johnson announced that they were expecting their second child.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital.
"The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today. Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support," a spokeswoman for the couple said in a statement.
The couple welcomed their first child - Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas - in April 2020. This July, Boris and Carrie Johnson announced that they were expecting their second child.
Carrie Johnson (née Symonds), 33, had also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier this year. While she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again, she was quoted as saying:
"I've also felt like a bag of nerves."
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthIn this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well
In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
The newborn girl is the UK Prime Minister's seventh child. After a frenzy of speculation over how many children Johnson has, he confirmed in September that a child was born in 2009 as a result of his affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, reported Sky news.
Boris Johnson has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler.
402000
Discuss
Popular comments
I hear she's to be called Covidina 👍
Charlie McD
9 December, 13:14 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:35 GMTEuropean Union Establishes Asylum Agency
10:33 GMTPiers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hilary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown
10:31 GMTFrench Military Reports Second ‘Interaction’ Between Russian Jets, French Aircraft Over Black Sea
10:30 GMTWhat Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
10:29 GMTInstagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022
10:26 GMTUK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
10:20 GMTSpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video