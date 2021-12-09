Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
10:10 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 09.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamFILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Being updated
The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2020, annoucing the birth of a healthy baby boy. They named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. In July 2021, Boris and Carrie Johnson announced that they were expecting their second child.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital.
"The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today. Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support," a spokeswoman for the couple said in a statement.
The couple welcomed their first child - Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas - in April 2020. This July, Boris and Carrie Johnson announced that they were expecting their second child.
Carrie Johnson (née Symonds), 33, had also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier this year. While she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again, she was quoted as saying:
"I've also felt like a bag of nerves."
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthIn this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well
In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
The newborn girl is the UK Prime Minister's seventh child. After a frenzy of speculation over how many children Johnson has, he confirmed in September that a child was born in 2009 as a result of his affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, reported Sky news.
Boris Johnson has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler.