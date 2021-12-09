https://sputniknews.com/20211209/boris-johnson-and-his-wife-carrie-announce-birth-of-baby-girl-1091378920.html

Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl

The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2020, annoucing the birth of a healthy baby boy. They named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. In July... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital.The couple welcomed their first child - Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas - in April 2020. This July, Boris and Carrie Johnson announced that they were expecting their second child.Carrie Johnson (née Symonds), 33, had also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier this year. While she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again, she was quoted as saying:The newborn girl is the UK Prime Minister's seventh child. After a frenzy of speculation over how many children Johnson has, he confirmed in September that a child was born in 2009 as a result of his affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, reported Sky news. Boris Johnson has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler.

