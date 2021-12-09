https://sputniknews.com/20211209/biden-talks-about-defending-ukraine-and-his-conversation-with-putin-1091365726.html
Biden Talks About Defending Ukraine and His Conversation With Putin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge refusing to unseal the FBI's records on its Project Veritas raid, and Hillary Clinton sharing her 2016 Presidential victory speech.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Narrative of Russian Aggression, The City of London, and The Putin-Biden Phone CallMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Summer Work Programs for Foreigners, H1-B Visa Program, and 2022 RepublicansIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the last seven years in Donbass, Russian troops on their own borders, and CIA intelligence on the Russia - Ukraine border. Mark talked about the media narrative on "Russia invading Ukraine" and how Russian citizens feel about the propaganda about Russia. Mark spoke on Eastern Ukraine and the differences between Western Ukraine & Eastern Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian about economic refugees, Eastern Europeans on temporary US visas, and Congress's failures on immigration laws. Mark discussed the need for Republican legislatures to produce legislation on immigration in 2022 and Stephen Miller in the Trump administration. Mark talked about the government bureaucracy interfering with immigration laws.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Narrative of Russian Aggression, The City of London, and The Putin-Biden Phone Call
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Summer Work Programs for Foreigners, H1-B Visa Program, and 2022 Republicans
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the last seven years in Donbass, Russian troops on their own borders, and CIA intelligence on the Russia - Ukraine border. Mark talked about the media narrative on "Russia invading Ukraine" and how Russian citizens feel about the propaganda about Russia. Mark spoke on Eastern Ukraine and the differences between Western Ukraine & Eastern Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian about economic refugees, Eastern Europeans on temporary US visas, and Congress's failures on immigration laws. Mark discussed the need for Republican legislatures to produce legislation on immigration in 2022 and Stephen Miller in the Trump administration. Mark talked about the government bureaucracy interfering with immigration laws.
