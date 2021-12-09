Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/biden-talks-about-defending-ukraine-and-his-conversation-with-putin-1091365726.html
Biden Talks About Defending Ukraine and His Conversation With Putin
Biden Talks About Defending Ukraine and His Conversation With Putin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge refusing to unseal the... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T09:06+0000
2021-12-09T09:06+0000
ukraine
us
immigration
war
pfizer
lockdown
disney
nato
banksy
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091365701_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b461734a8c0b032a66fd257797af6637.jpg
Biden Talks about Defending Ukraine and His Conversation with Putin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge refusing to unseal the FBI's records on its Project Veritas raid, and Hillary Clinton sharing her 2016 Presidential victory speech.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Narrative of Russian Aggression, The City of London, and The Putin-Biden Phone CallMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Summer Work Programs for Foreigners, H1-B Visa Program, and 2022 RepublicansIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the last seven years in Donbass, Russian troops on their own borders, and CIA intelligence on the Russia - Ukraine border. Mark talked about the media narrative on "Russia invading Ukraine" and how Russian citizens feel about the propaganda about Russia. Mark spoke on Eastern Ukraine and the differences between Western Ukraine &amp; Eastern Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian about economic refugees, Eastern Europeans on temporary US visas, and Congress's failures on immigration laws. Mark discussed the need for Republican legislatures to produce legislation on immigration in 2022 and Stephen Miller in the Trump administration. Mark talked about the government bureaucracy interfering with immigration laws.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
us
disney
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091365701_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d524d1af4cc6899ac9d8da465a749712.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, us, immigration, war, pfizer, lockdown, disney, nato, banksy, the backstory, аудио, radio

Biden Talks About Defending Ukraine and His Conversation With Putin

09:06 GMT 09.12.2021
Biden Talks about Defending Ukraine and His Conversation with Putin
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge refusing to unseal the FBI's records on its Project Veritas raid, and Hillary Clinton sharing her 2016 Presidential victory speech.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Narrative of Russian Aggression, The City of London, and The Putin-Biden Phone Call
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Summer Work Programs for Foreigners, H1-B Visa Program, and 2022 Republicans
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the last seven years in Donbass, Russian troops on their own borders, and CIA intelligence on the Russia - Ukraine border. Mark talked about the media narrative on "Russia invading Ukraine" and how Russian citizens feel about the propaganda about Russia. Mark spoke on Eastern Ukraine and the differences between Western Ukraine & Eastern Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian about economic refugees, Eastern Europeans on temporary US visas, and Congress's failures on immigration laws. Mark discussed the need for Republican legislatures to produce legislation on immigration in 2022 and Stephen Miller in the Trump administration. Mark talked about the government bureaucracy interfering with immigration laws.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:35 GMTEuropean Union Establishes Asylum Agency
10:33 GMTPiers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hilary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown
10:31 GMTFrench Military Reports Second ‘Interaction’ Between Russian Jets, French Aircraft Over Black Sea
10:30 GMTWhat Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
10:29 GMTInstagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022
10:26 GMTUK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
10:20 GMTSpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video