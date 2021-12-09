https://sputniknews.com/20211209/biden-talks-about-defending-ukraine-and-his-conversation-with-putin-1091365726.html

Biden Talks About Defending Ukraine and His Conversation With Putin

Biden Talks About Defending Ukraine and His Conversation With Putin

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge refusing to unseal the... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-09T09:06+0000

2021-12-09T09:06+0000

2021-12-09T09:06+0000

ukraine

us

immigration

war

pfizer

lockdown

disney

nato

banksy

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091365701_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b461734a8c0b032a66fd257797af6637.jpg

Biden Talks about Defending Ukraine and His Conversation with Putin On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge refusing to unseal the FBI's records on its Project Veritas raid, and Hillary Clinton sharing her 2016 Presidential victory speech.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Narrative of Russian Aggression, The City of London, and The Putin-Biden Phone CallMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Summer Work Programs for Foreigners, H1-B Visa Program, and 2022 RepublicansIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the last seven years in Donbass, Russian troops on their own borders, and CIA intelligence on the Russia - Ukraine border. Mark talked about the media narrative on "Russia invading Ukraine" and how Russian citizens feel about the propaganda about Russia. Mark spoke on Eastern Ukraine and the differences between Western Ukraine & Eastern Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian about economic refugees, Eastern Europeans on temporary US visas, and Congress's failures on immigration laws. Mark discussed the need for Republican legislatures to produce legislation on immigration in 2022 and Stephen Miller in the Trump administration. Mark talked about the government bureaucracy interfering with immigration laws.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

us

disney

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

ukraine, us, immigration, war, pfizer, lockdown, disney, nato, banksy, the backstory, аудио, radio