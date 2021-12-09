https://sputniknews.com/20211209/biden-corrects-declaration-of-independence-during-his-summit-for-democracy-address-1091398102.html

Biden 'Corrects' Declaration of Independence During His 'Summit For Democracy' Address

2021-12-09

US President amended the Declaration of Independence by adding the word “women” as he was speaking at the summit on Thursday about the uncertainty and challenges that American democracy has been going through recently.However, the original text says "all men are created equal."The US invited 110 countries to participate in the two-day "Summit for Democracy." The main agenda was said to be focused on the issues of protection against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting human rights. The second summit is expected to be held next year in a live format.Russia and China, who were not included among the invitees, have criticized the event, saying it undermines the role of the United Nations.

