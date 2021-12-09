Biden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
© CHIP SOMODEVILLAU.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask before delivering remarks about the Build Back Better legislation's new rules around prescription drug prices in the East Room of the White House on December 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
© CHIP SOMODEVILLA
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden opened the virtual "Summit for Democracy," attended by over 100 countries by addressing issues that “threaten democracy” around the world.
US President amended the Declaration of Independence by adding the word “women” as he was speaking at the summit on Thursday about the uncertainty and challenges that American democracy has been going through recently.
"We say, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all women and men are created equal endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,'" he said.
However, the original text says "all men are created equal."
DEMOCRACY: President Biden speaks at Summit for Democracy: "Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We have to renew it with each generation." pic.twitter.com/aWg73X3BGr— Forbes (@Forbes) December 9, 2021
The US invited 110 countries to participate in the two-day "Summit for Democracy." The main agenda was said to be focused on the issues of protection against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting human rights. The second summit is expected to be held next year in a live format.
Russia and China, who were not included among the invitees, have criticized the event, saying it undermines the role of the United Nations.