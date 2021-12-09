Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/biden-corrects-declaration-of-independence-during-his-summit-for-democracy-address-1091398102.html
Biden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
Biden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
Biden ‘Corrects’ The Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
2021-12-09T20:32+0000
2021-12-09T20:32+0000
joe biden
summit
declaration of independence
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091311982_0:0:2762:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa5e172f30f255b4ed254f7699a1570.jpg
US President amended the Declaration of Independence by adding the word “women” as he was speaking at the summit on Thursday about the uncertainty and challenges that American democracy has been going through recently.However, the original text says "all men are created equal."The US invited 110 countries to participate in the two-day "Summit for Democracy." The main agenda was said to be focused on the issues of protection against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting human rights. The second summit is expected to be held next year in a live format.Russia and China, who were not included among the invitees, have criticized the event, saying it undermines the role of the United Nations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091311982_204:0:2659:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_9cddc01b36cb64c88cc3478d5646384d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, summit, declaration of independence, viral

Biden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address

20:32 GMT 09.12.2021
© CHIP SOMODEVILLAU.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask before delivering remarks about the Build Back Better legislation's new rules around prescription drug prices in the East Room of the White House on December 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask before delivering remarks about the Build Back Better legislation's new rules around prescription drug prices in the East Room of the White House on December 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden opened the virtual "Summit for Democracy," attended by over 100 countries by addressing issues that “threaten democracy” around the world.
US President amended the Declaration of Independence by adding the word “women” as he was speaking at the summit on Thursday about the uncertainty and challenges that American democracy has been going through recently.

"We say, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all women and men are created equal endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,'" he said.

However, the original text says "all men are created equal."
The US invited 110 countries to participate in the two-day "Summit for Democracy." The main agenda was said to be focused on the issues of protection against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting human rights. The second summit is expected to be held next year in a live format.
Russia and China, who were not included among the invitees, have criticized the event, saying it undermines the role of the United Nations.
220000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:32 GMTBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
20:24 GMTUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
20:01 GMTWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
19:59 GMTUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
19:31 GMTUkrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says
19:21 GMTBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
19:11 GMTDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
19:08 GMTRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video
18:57 GMTUS Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
18:47 GMTPutin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide
18:26 GMTMacron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week
18:24 GMTRussia Warns US-Israeli Exercises Against Iran Would Destabilize Situation in ‘Explosive Region’
17:45 GMTWhy Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
17:44 GMTLithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
17:30 GMTBeijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
17:16 GMTUS Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption
17:14 GMTPhoto of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Chilling in Cabin at 'British Queen's Estate' Revealed
17:01 GMTZbigniew Brzezinski’s Son Proposes Financial ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Russia
16:53 GMTLondon Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday
16:49 GMTPakistan Begins Construction of China’s AIP-Powered Submarine