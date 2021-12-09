Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/biden-announces-presidential-initiative-for-democratic-renewal-at-democracy-summit-1091389670.html
Biden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
Biden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
US President Joe Biden announced a presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, worth nearly half a billion dollars, as he opened the first virtual Summit for Democracy on Thursday.
2021-12-09T14:20+0000
2021-12-09T14:21+0000
joe biden
news
us
summit
democracy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091389754_0:5:3071:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7bc7704e3dd4c24440ba191ad4db5d.jpg
"Today, I am proud to launch the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, which will focus efforts across our diplomacy and foreign assistance programs to bolster democratic resilience and human rights globally," Biden said.Washington is planning to commit as much as $424.4 million next year toward the initiative, according to the Fact Sheet sent by the White House.Biden stated that the initiative’s efforts will focus on five areas vital to transparent and accountable governance, "including supporting media freedom, fighting international corruption, standing with democratic reformers, promoting technology that advances democracy, and defining and defending what a fair election is."The two-day summit brings together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries. The list of guests does not include China, Hungary, Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the US-led summit for trying to designate on their criteria which country is democratic and which not, especially in light of a decay of democracy in the West.Beijing has said that the summit provokes a split and confrontation in the world, while Budapest stated that it does not need a "judge" that would assess the state of their democracy.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091389754_295:0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cac58e4a64711682dc35616e5f6cd342.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, us, summit, democracy

Biden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit

14:20 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 09.12.2021)
© CHIP SOMODEVILLAU.S. President Joe Biden delivers opening remarks for the virtual Summit for Democracy in the South Court Auditorium on December 09, 2021 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers opening remarks for the virtual Summit for Democracy in the South Court Auditorium on December 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden announced a presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, worth nearly half a billion dollars, as he opened the first virtual Summit for Democracy on Thursday.
"Today, I am proud to launch the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, which will focus efforts across our diplomacy and foreign assistance programs to bolster democratic resilience and human rights globally," Biden said.
Washington is planning to commit as much as $424.4 million next year toward the initiative, according to the Fact Sheet sent by the White House.
Biden stated that the initiative’s efforts will focus on five areas vital to transparent and accountable governance, "including supporting media freedom, fighting international corruption, standing with democratic reformers, promoting technology that advances democracy, and defining and defending what a fair election is."
The two-day summit brings together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries. The list of guests does not include China, Hungary, Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the US-led summit for trying to designate on their criteria which country is democratic and which not, especially in light of a decay of democracy in the West.
Beijing has said that the summit provokes a split and confrontation in the world, while Budapest stated that it does not need a "judge" that would assess the state of their democracy.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTSoros Funnels Millions Into Dark Money Hub Used By Defund the Police Activists, Grant Database Shows
14:20 GMTBiden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
14:12 GMTRussian Scientists Suggest Teaching AI Creative Writing
14:11 GMTNew Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology
14:01 GMTFrance to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
13:50 GMTSajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread
13:45 GMTLithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister
13:43 GMTMan With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say
13:43 GMT'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest
13:31 GMTChina: UK, US, Australia to 'Pay Price' for 'Mistaken Acts' Of Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics
13:21 GMTDelhi's Ruling Party AAP Blames Modi Gov't for Charging Devotees in Temples
13:20 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Plans to Press Ukraine to Cede Autonomy to Donbass
13:11 GMTUS President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One
13:01 GMT'Historic Disaster': Spanish Press Blasts Barcelona After Their Champions League Elimination
12:56 GMTKiev Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Donbass Contact Line, Moscow Says
12:51 GMTNearly 100 Former British Council Staff Still Hiding in Afghanistan, Reports Say
12:50 GMT'We Can’t Guarantee Your Safety': LA Detective Warns Against Visiting City Over Crime Surge
12:48 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Illegal Migrants Continue Attempts to Cross From Belarus
12:38 GMTPope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'
12:33 GMTImran Khan: Pakistan Must Help Bridge US-China Gaps Rather Than Joining 'Cold War-Style Bloc'