BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
Biden and Putin Talk Ukraine; CIA Chief Says No Evidence Iran Wants Nukes: Germany Forms Government
Biden and Putin Talk Ukraine; CIA Chief Says No Evidence Iran Wants Nukes: Germany Forms Government
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his red lines in Ukraine and President Biden pushed a strawman Russian invasion, but agreed to further negotiations... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
Biden and Putin Talk Ukraine; CIA Chief Says No Evidence Iran Wants Nukes: Germany Forms Government
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his red lines in Ukraine and President Biden pushed a strawman Russian invasion, but agreed to further negotiations in Tuesday's virtual meeting.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the virtual meeting between the respective presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his red lines in Ukraine, and President Biden pushed a strawman Russian invasion in Tuesday's virtual meeting.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Germany's new government. The Germans have announced the formation of their new coalition government. However, a few of the names indicate that a more neocon approach to international affairs may be in order.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. William Burns, the head of the CIA, has stated that he has seen no evidence that Iran is seeking a nuclear weapon. Also, the US is imposing more sanctions on Iran, making it less likely that a JCPOA settlement will be reached.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris. Politico reports that Kamala Harris is seeking new methods of gaining support as her polling numbers remain in the basement. Harris' team thinks that gaining support from Black women is the key to moving her numbers in a positive direction.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Congress has passed a 768 billion dollar defense spending bill with little pushback from either party. The legislation does not include the controversial measure to include women in the draft.Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the influence of the Nazi ideology in Eastern Europe. Several Eastern European governments trace their legacy back to Nazi collaborating groups during World War II. The Ukrainian president recently praised the legacy of Nazi collaborators, and evidence has come out that Belarusian coup conspirator Roman Protasevich trained with the neo-Nazi "Azov" battalion in Ukraine.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss President Biden's summit of democracy. Koo's article examines the state of democracy in the United States and how that relates to President Biden's claim that he is the leader of the free world and thereby granted the right to organize the world against non-democratic nations.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the United States drone program. The US drone killing machine has been joined by non-government militias due to the easy access to inexpensive drone technology. Assassination attacks have become frequent and the Houthi rebels have inflicted significant damage on the Saudis, often using homemade or commercially available drones.
Biden and Putin Talk Ukraine; CIA Chief Says No Evidence Iran Wants Nukes: Germany Forms Government

09:08 GMT 09.12.2021
Biden and Putin Talk Ukraine; CIA Chief Says No Evidence Iran Wants Nukes: Germany Forms Government
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his red lines in Ukraine and President Biden pushed a strawman Russian invasion, but agreed to further negotiations in Tuesday's virtual meeting.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the virtual meeting between the respective presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his red lines in Ukraine, and President Biden pushed a strawman Russian invasion in Tuesday's virtual meeting.
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Germany's new government. The Germans have announced the formation of their new coalition government. However, a few of the names indicate that a more neocon approach to international affairs may be in order.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. William Burns, the head of the CIA, has stated that he has seen no evidence that Iran is seeking a nuclear weapon. Also, the US is imposing more sanctions on Iran, making it less likely that a JCPOA settlement will be reached.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris. Politico reports that Kamala Harris is seeking new methods of gaining support as her polling numbers remain in the basement. Harris' team thinks that gaining support from Black women is the key to moving her numbers in a positive direction.
Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Congress has passed a 768 billion dollar defense spending bill with little pushback from either party. The legislation does not include the controversial measure to include women in the draft.
Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the influence of the Nazi ideology in Eastern Europe. Several Eastern European governments trace their legacy back to Nazi collaborating groups during World War II. The Ukrainian president recently praised the legacy of Nazi collaborators, and evidence has come out that Belarusian coup conspirator Roman Protasevich trained with the neo-Nazi "Azov" battalion in Ukraine.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss President Biden's summit of democracy. Koo's article examines the state of democracy in the United States and how that relates to President Biden's claim that he is the leader of the free world and thereby granted the right to organize the world against non-democratic nations.
Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the United States drone program. The US drone killing machine has been joined by non-government militias due to the easy access to inexpensive drone technology. Assassination attacks have become frequent and the Houthi rebels have inflicted significant damage on the Saudis, often using homemade or commercially available drones.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
