https://sputniknews.com/20211209/beijing-expects-tokyo-to-support-olympics-in-return-for-chinas-backing-of-2020-games-1091395275.html

Beijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games

Beijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games

Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin China has been a vocal supporter of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and now the time has come for Japan to respond in kind by supporting Beijing 2022.

2021-12-09T17:30+0000

2021-12-09T17:30+0000

2021-12-09T17:32+0000

2022 winter olympics

news

japan

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091198150_0:317:3079:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_625d58b3e9951128e433a2a69b04e9a1.jpg

Earlier Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun citing numerous government sources reported that Japan is likely to refrain from sending the country's officials to the Games in Beijing. The newspaper said that Japan's final decision on the matter will follow G7 countries. Moreover, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday confirmed that the decision has yet to be made and that it will be based on Japan's national interests.On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China which it strongly denies. Some countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia followed suit. China responded by saying that attempts to politicise sports violate the Olympic Charter. Moreover, China added that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4-20 February.

japan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022 winter olympics, news, japan, china