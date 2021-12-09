Registration was successful!
Live Video: US President Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' Day One
Beijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
Beijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin China has been a vocal supporter of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and now the time has come for Japan to respond in kind by supporting Beijing 2022.
2021-12-09T17:30+0000
2021-12-09T17:32+0000
2022 winter olympics
news
japan
china
Earlier Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun citing numerous government sources reported that Japan is likely to refrain from sending the country's officials to the Games in Beijing. The newspaper said that Japan's final decision on the matter will follow G7 countries. Moreover, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday confirmed that the decision has yet to be made and that it will be based on Japan's national interests.On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China which it strongly denies. Some countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia followed suit. China responded by saying that attempts to politicise sports violate the Olympic Charter. Moreover, China added that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4-20 February.
2022 winter olympics, news, japan, china

Beijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games

17:30 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 17:32 GMT 09.12.2021)
© NOEL CELISPeople walk past the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo at the Shougang Park in Beijing on December 1, 2021
People walk past the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo at the Shougang Park in Beijing on December 1, 2021
© NOEL CELIS
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China has been a vocal supporter of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and now the time has come for Japan to respond in kind by supporting Beijing 2022.
Earlier Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun citing numerous government sources reported that Japan is likely to refrain from sending the country's officials to the Games in Beijing. The newspaper said that Japan's final decision on the matter will follow G7 countries. Moreover, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday confirmed that the decision has yet to be made and that it will be based on Japan's national interests.
"China and Japan have important consensus on supporting each other in hosting Olympic Games. China gave full support to Japan in hosting the Tokyo Olympics, now it is Japan's turn to show basic good faith," the spokesperson said at a regular press conference in response to a question about Japanese officials' attendance at the Games.
On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China which it strongly denies. Some countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia followed suit. China responded by saying that attempts to politicise sports violate the Olympic Charter. Moreover, China added that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."
The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4-20 February.
