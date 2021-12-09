Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/armenia-says-border-positions-attacked-by-azerbaijan-military-forces-overnight-1091376906.html
Armenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
Armenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
The Armenian Defence Ministry claims its positions came under artillery fire from the Azerbaijan side of the border overnight and the attacks were repelled.
2021-12-09T09:30+0000
2021-12-09T09:30+0000
news
azerbaijan
armenia
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081109903_0:0:3311:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_4fab9c8378da3bb0549dcdc7f0f27af4.jpg
"At nightfall on December 8, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan commenced firing with various caliber firearms in the direction of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia positioned in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The adversary's fire was suppressed by retaliatory actions. There were no casualties on the Armenian side," statement at the ministry's website said.Furthermore, the Armenian Defence Ministry called on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions, which may escalate the situation.The parties have just recently agreed to work toward the border demarcation and demilitarisation. At the meeting in Sochi on 26 November, Armenian President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the prospects for the normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and steps to increase stability and security at the border. The meeting followed fierce border clashes of the warring parties that erupted in mid-November, when over a dozen soldiers from both sides were killed and several dozens wounded.An escalation of the long-running conflict occurred over a year ago and became the most violent in the recent history of hostilities. It claimed the lives of 15,000 people in total and has had a major economic and political impact on Armenia.
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081109903_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e2b174821845eecce485438e4aac0c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, azerbaijan, armenia, border

Armenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight

09:30 GMT 09.12.2021
© AP PhotoEthnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defence Ministry on Thursday claimed that its positions came under artillery fire from the Azerbaijan side of the border overnight and the attacks were repelled.
"At nightfall on December 8, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan commenced firing with various caliber firearms in the direction of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia positioned in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The adversary's fire was suppressed by retaliatory actions. There were no casualties on the Armenian side," statement at the ministry's website said.
Furthermore, the Armenian Defence Ministry called on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions, which may escalate the situation.
The parties have just recently agreed to work toward the border demarcation and demilitarisation. At the meeting in Sochi on 26 November, Armenian President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the prospects for the normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and steps to increase stability and security at the border. The meeting followed fierce border clashes of the warring parties that erupted in mid-November, when over a dozen soldiers from both sides were killed and several dozens wounded.
An escalation of the long-running conflict occurred over a year ago and became the most violent in the recent history of hostilities. It claimed the lives of 15,000 people in total and has had a major economic and political impact on Armenia.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight
09:25 GMTTulsi Gabbard Warns Against Igniting World War III as US Senator Hints at Nuking Russia Over Ukraine
09:13 GMT'Nude & Pregnant' Maxwell Photo at Epstein's Home Prompts Love Child Speculations
09:11 GMTIndian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video
07:56 GMTMan Died After 'Very Rare' Reaction to AstraZeneca COVID Jab, Inquest Told
07:49 GMTFrom Ariana Grande & BTS to William Shatner & Cristiano Ronaldo: Celebs Set Guinness World Records
07:30 GMTGOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
07:29 GMT'Quite Dramatic': Norwegian Churches Go Cold Amid High Electricity Prices
07:17 GMTJanuary 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say