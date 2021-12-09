https://sputniknews.com/20211209/amtrak-to-temporarily-cut-some-services-over-vaccine-mandate-1091400077.html

Amtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate

2021-12-09T22:31+0000

2021-12-09T22:31+0000

2021-12-09T22:31+0000

As he said during testimony before a House transportation and infrastructure subcommittee, Amtrak must comply with the federal mandate effective January 4, 2022 that employees of government contractors be fully vaccinated. Gardner said 94 percent of Amtrak employees have been fully vaccinated and 96% have received at least one dose.Amtrak, he added, lost a number of engineers, conductors and on-board service employees who retired or left during the pandemic.The rail carrier has also put a temporary hold on hiring because of funding uncertainties and Covid-related distancing requirements that have affected training, he said.

