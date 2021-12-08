Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/white-house-unaware-of-reports-that-ex-president-bush-was-victim-of-havana-syndrome-1091362842.html
White House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome
White House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday she is not aware of reports that former US President George W. Bush may have been the target of a possible Havana syndrome type attack.
2021-12-08T20:13+0000
2021-12-08T20:13+0000
us
white house
bush
dizzy
havana syndrome
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083642832_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_163b3c958e5646f69640f3728420198b.jpg
The Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday that Bush, his wife Laura Bush and other members of a US delegation may have been the victims of a Havana syndrome type attack in June 2007 when they attended the G8 summit at the Grand Hotel in Heiligendamm, Germany.The report cites a first-hand account from Laura Bush mentioned in her 2010 book, "Spoken from the Heart," where she explains that she, her husband and nearly a dozen members of the US delegation became ill at the summit. Laura Bush said she felt dizzy, nauseous , while a US military aide had difficulty walking and a White House staffer lost all hearing in one ear.Laura Bush also said President George W. Bush felt so ill that he did not stand up to greet then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy.US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.The US government initially blamed Russia for the alleged acoustic attacks, but Moscow dismissed the allegations as groundless and absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents but added the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083642832_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc3bcd92f9664da62788218e017f4d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, white house, bush, dizzy, havana syndrome

White House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome

20:13 GMT 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Gerald HerbertFormer President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament, which starts tomorrow, at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021. The tournament was founded by George Herbert Walker, the United States Golf Association president in 1920, who was the great-grandfather of Bush.
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament, which starts tomorrow, at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021. The tournament was founded by George Herbert Walker, the United States Golf Association president in 1920, who was the great-grandfather of Bush. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday she is not aware of reports that former US President George W. Bush may have been the target of a possible Havana syndrome type attack.
The Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday that Bush, his wife Laura Bush and other members of a US delegation may have been the victims of a Havana syndrome type attack in June 2007 when they attended the G8 summit at the Grand Hotel in Heiligendamm, Germany.
"I can't speak to anything that's speculated, this is the first time I'm hearing about this report, I would have to go back and check with our team," Jean-Pierre said when asked about reports about a possible Havana syndrome type attack against Bush.
The report cites a first-hand account from Laura Bush mentioned in her 2010 book, "Spoken from the Heart," where she explains that she, her husband and nearly a dozen members of the US delegation became ill at the summit. Laura Bush said she felt dizzy, nauseous , while a US military aide had difficulty walking and a White House staffer lost all hearing in one ear.
Laura Bush also said President George W. Bush felt so ill that he did not stand up to greet then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.
The US government initially blamed Russia for the alleged acoustic attacks, but Moscow dismissed the allegations as groundless and absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents but added the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:13 GMTWhite House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome
19:50 GMTInstagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
19:44 GMTPentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own
19:01 GMTPiers Morgan Compares Joe Biden to Kim Jong-un in Column Bashing White House's Approach to Media
18:59 GMTPhotos of Ghislaine Maxwell Rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's Feet, Kissing Him Released by US Prosecutors
18:48 GMTJapanese F-35A Makes Emergency Landing During Routine Training Flight - Video
18:23 GMTPutin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development
18:03 GMTTucker Carlson Warns of Danger of ‘Hot War’ Between US and Russia Over Ukraine
18:02 GMTTrudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics
17:56 GMT'A Verbal Agreement With Premier League Club? All False': Mancini Dismisses Man United Job Links
17:48 GMTBiden’s Empty Warning Over Putin’s Straw Man ‘Invasion’
17:42 GMTUS Reportedly Becomes Major Destination for UK's Post-Brexit Financial Services Exports
17:41 GMTIndia’s Congress Unveils 'Manifesto for Women' to Woo Voters in Uttar Pradesh
17:31 GMTInitial Sketch Found Beneath Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' - Photo
17:22 GMTIMF: Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threaten to Top Global Supply
17:16 GMTElon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
17:13 GMTIndian Farmers Agree to Call Off Year-Long Protest after Government Promises to Meet Demands
17:03 GMTUS Jobs Quitting Rate in October Down From Record Highs, Labour Department Says
16:40 GMTUS Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions
16:17 GMTBiden Announces Plans for NATO-Russia Meeting to Discuss Moscow's Concerns