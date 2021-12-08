https://sputniknews.com/20211208/watch-hillary-clinton-overcome-by-tears-as-she-reads-her-2016-victory-speech-that-never-happened-1091364099.html

Watch: Hillary Clinton Weeps as She Reads Her 2016 Victory Speech That Never Happened

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton got emotional while reading her would-be victory address as president-elect, prepared in 2016. She revealed that she did not prepare a speech in case of defeat, as she never anticipated losing.She shared part of her speech on NBC's new Masterclass streaming platform.Clinton spoke about her never-delivered address as the first woman president in an interview with NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, to be aired on Sunday.According to her, there was no concession speech as even though her campaign had had “a lot of bumps these last 10 days,” she was certain of victory.She also said in the interview that her speech outlined her journey and had an emphasis on her mother’s life.Before presenting her speech, Clinton noted that she is “going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election.”According to the politician, she “never shared this with anybody and never read this out loud.”She continued her speech, saying “we will not be defined only by our differences, we will not be an us versus them country. The American dream is big enough for everyone. Through a long, hard campaign, we were challenged to choose between two very different visions for America. How we grow together, how we live together, and how we face a world full of peril and promise together.”Clinton almost started cry when she spoke about her desire to share her victory with her mother, who passed away in 2011.Twitter reacted to her emotional adress, with some mocking her desire to stay in politics and dwell on the past.Others appeared to be irritated with her hypocrisy given the scandalous leaks and speculation that undermined her campaign.Nevertheless, some suggested that things would be much better if Clinton had won.The Democratic candidate lost the 2016 election by a small margin. The election was accompanied by a number of scandals related to leaked emails of the US Democratic National Committee. Later, Clinton and her allies accused Trump of having ties with Russia. The subsequent investigation proved the allegations were unsubstantial.

