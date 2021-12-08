Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/us-senate-rejects-resolution-to-block-650mln-in-arms-sales-to-saudi-arabia-1091337372.html
US Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
2021-12-08T03:21+0000
2021-12-08T03:27+0000
The Senate struck down the measure with a 30-67 vote on Tuesday night.The US arms sale to Saudi Arabia includes 280 medium-range air-to-air missiles used to defend against attacks such as Houthi explosive-equipped drones.In April, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly supported the restriction of arms sales to Saudi Arabia.On 26 February, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced US sanctions on 76 Saudi Arabians who are believed to have threatened dissidents abroad and were involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
03:21 GMT 08.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate rejected a resolution that would have blocked $650 million in arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
The Senate struck down the measure with a 30-67 vote on Tuesday night.
The US arms sale to Saudi Arabia includes 280 medium-range air-to-air missiles used to defend against attacks such as Houthi explosive-equipped drones.
In April, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly supported the restriction of arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
On 26 February, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced US sanctions on 76 Saudi Arabians who are believed to have threatened dissidents abroad and were involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
