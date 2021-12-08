Registration was successful!
Trump Says Firing Comey Was Critical to Presidency
Trump Says Firing Comey Was Critical to Presidency
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Trump reflecting on his firing of FBI Director James Comey, the US refusing... 08.12.2021
2021-12-08T09:15+0000
2021-12-08T09:15+0000
Trump Says Firing Comey Was Critical to Presidency
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Trump reflecting on his firing of FBI Director James Comey, the US refusing to send diplomats to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, and the vaccine mandate in NYC marking one of Bill de Blasio’s last moves as Mayor.
Guests:Michael Goodwin - Columnist for NYPost | Businesses Furious Over Last-Minute NYC Vax MandateIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about Trump's Sunday interview where he said firing then-FBI Director James Comey was crucial to helping him survive 4 years in the White HouseIn the second hour, Jamarl and Shane discussed the US diplomatically boycotting the 2022 Olympics in Beijing as well as Trump's new social media endeavor where he named Rep. Devin Nunes as CEO.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the new vaccine mandate in NYC as de Blasio's last move as Mayor where he's likely setting up to run for Governor.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Trump is just a punch drunk former president (and a bad one at that), who should just shut the f u, be gagged if he doesn’t and locked away in the nearest madrassed cell for eternity!
Trump Says Firing Comey Was Critical to Presidency

09:15 GMT 08.12.2021
Trump Says Firing Comey Was Critical to Presidency
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Trump reflecting on his firing of FBI Director James Comey, the US refusing to send diplomats to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, and the vaccine mandate in NYC marking one of Bill de Blasio’s last moves as Mayor.
Guests:
Michael Goodwin - Columnist for NYPost | Businesses Furious Over Last-Minute NYC Vax Mandate
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about Trump's Sunday interview where he said firing then-FBI Director James Comey was crucial to helping him survive 4 years in the White House
In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane discussed the US diplomatically boycotting the 2022 Olympics in Beijing as well as Trump's new social media endeavor where he named Rep. Devin Nunes as CEO.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the new vaccine mandate in NYC as de Blasio's last move as Mayor where he's likely setting up to run for Governor.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Trump is just a punch drunk former president (and a bad one at that), who should just shut the f u, be gagged if he doesn’t and locked away in the nearest madrassed cell for eternity!
