Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/trudeau-canada-will-not-send-diplomatic-representation-to-china-olympics-1091360924.html
Trudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics
Trudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics
Canada will not send diplomatic representation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to concerns of human rights violation in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
2021-12-08T18:02+0000
2021-12-08T18:03+0000
olympic games
news
china
canada
justin trudeau
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091222165_0:65:3072:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_ab4d82f5bd30fd06a80af7dc9c322afd.jpg
"We are extremely concerned about the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government, that is why we are announcing today that we will not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic games this winter," Trudeau said during a press conference.Earlier this week, the US announced that it would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights violations by China. The Chinese government rejected the allegation and criticised the US for promoting the boycott of the Games among its allies and politicising sports, which is contrary to the Olympic Charter.The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4 - 20 February.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091222165_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c47d36a7140479b9fd2a9ae48465c66e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
olympic games, news, china, canada, justin trudeau

Trudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics

18:02 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 08.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanResidents wearing masks pass by propaganda boards promoting the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
Residents wearing masks pass by propaganda boards promoting the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada will not send diplomatic representation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to concerns of human rights violation in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
"We are extremely concerned about the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government, that is why we are announcing today that we will not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic games this winter," Trudeau said during a press conference.
Earlier this week, the US announced that it would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights violations by China. The Chinese government rejected the allegation and criticised the US for promoting the boycott of the Games among its allies and politicising sports, which is contrary to the Olympic Charter.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4 - 20 February.
2311000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:48 GMTJapanese F-35A Makes Emergency Landing During Routine Training Flight - Video
18:23 GMTPutin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development
18:03 GMTTucker Carlson Warns of Danger of ‘Hot War’ Between US and Russia Over Ukraine
18:02 GMTTrudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics
17:56 GMT'A Verbal Agreement With Premier League Club? All False': Mancini Dismisses Man United Job Links
17:48 GMTBiden’s Empty Warning Over Putin’s Straw Man ‘Invasion’
17:42 GMTUS Reportedly Becomes Major Destination for UK's Post-Brexit Financial Services Exports
17:41 GMTIndia’s Congress Unveils 'Manifesto for Women' to Woo Voters in Uttar Pradesh
17:31 GMTInitial Sketch Found Beneath Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' - Photo
17:22 GMTIMF: Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threaten to Top Global Supply
17:16 GMTElon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
17:13 GMTIndian Farmers Agree to Call Off Year-Long Protest after Government Promises to Meet Demands
17:03 GMTUS Jobs Quitting Rate in October Down From Record Highs, Labour Department Says
16:40 GMTUS Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions
16:17 GMTBiden Announces Plans for NATO-Russia Meeting to Discuss Moscow's Concerns
16:03 GMTUK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video
15:44 GMTSeven UN Peacekeepers Killed in Explosion in Mali
15:32 GMTOpening Statements: Trial of Ex-Cop Kim Potter Who Killed Black Man Daunte Wright
15:22 GMT'Failing Not An Option': VP Harris Relies on Black Women's Support Amid 'Toxic Management' Claims
15:13 GMTFederal Judge Refuses to Unseal Records of FBI's Raid on Project Veritas Founder