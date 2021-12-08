https://sputniknews.com/20211208/trudeau-canada-will-not-send-diplomatic-representation-to-china-olympics-1091360924.html

Trudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics

Canada will not send diplomatic representation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to concerns of human rights violation in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"We are extremely concerned about the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government, that is why we are announcing today that we will not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic games this winter," Trudeau said during a press conference.Earlier this week, the US announced that it would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights violations by China. The Chinese government rejected the allegation and criticised the US for promoting the boycott of the Games among its allies and politicising sports, which is contrary to the Olympic Charter.The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4 - 20 February.

