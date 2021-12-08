https://sputniknews.com/20211208/taiwan-urgently-needs-to-develop-asymmetric-defense-capabilities-to-deter-china---pentagon-1091365189.html

Taiwan Urgently Needs to Develop Asymmetric Defense Capabilities to Deter China, Pentagon Says

Taiwan Urgently Needs to Develop Asymmetric Defense Capabilities to Deter China, Pentagon Says

Taiwan Urgently Needs to Develop Asymmetric Defense Capabilities to Deter China - Pentagon

2021-12-08T23:03+0000

2021-12-08T23:03+0000

2021-12-08T23:04+0000

asia & pacific

us pentagon

taiwan's military

taiwan strait

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083337542_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d67aec6e2e236035d95e7f9fb82c2cee.jpg

While many details of Taiwan's military plans are classified, Ratner said the United States is taking a more proactive approach in supporting Taiwan’s efforts by working with officials on defense concepts and doctrines.As examples of asymmetric defenses, Ratner cited defensive cruise missiles, short- and mid-range air defenses, defensive naval mines and advanced command, control, intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities.Ratner also emphasized the importance of US allies and partners in the region such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, which he said provides Washington with “perhaps the biggest strategic advantage” in military competition with Beijing.Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have surged in recent months, with China sending military aircraft on sorties into Taiwan's air-defense zone.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, us pentagon, taiwan's military, taiwan strait