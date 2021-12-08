Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/social-media-uproar-after-women-stripped--assaulted-in-pakistani-market--video-1091343493.html
Social Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video
Social Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video
Four women were allegedly assaulted and stripped in a Pakistani market.
A video of four women being assaulted and stripped while filmed in Pakistan's Bawa Chak Market in Faisalabad city has sparked uproar on social media.According to several media reports, the incident took place on Monday morning when the women, who are ragpickers, visited the market.They went inside a shop because they were thirsty and asked one of the suspects, Saddam, whom they identified as the shop owner, for a bottle of water.Saddam accused them of entering his shop with the intention to steal and reportedly started yelling at them. A group of people then turned up due to the commotion before beating and dragging the women out of the shop.While the women claimed that they were stripped by the accused, CCTV footage apparently shows them removing their clothes themselves before crying for help.While some netizens have branded the women "thieves," many others have lambasted the fact that they were dragged and beaten with sticks as people filmed.The police have arrested the accused men and are currently examining the CCTV footage.
11:24 GMT 08.12.2021
© Photo : Urdu Shows /twitter
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
All materials
Police have arrested five men following the incident that reportedly took place on Monday, 6 December in the Pakistani province of Punjab.
A video of four women being assaulted and stripped while filmed in Pakistan's Bawa Chak Market in Faisalabad city has sparked uproar on social media.
According to several media reports, the incident took place on Monday morning when the women, who are ragpickers, visited the market.
They went inside a shop because they were thirsty and asked one of the suspects, Saddam, whom they identified as the shop owner, for a bottle of water.
Saddam accused them of entering his shop with the intention to steal and reportedly started yelling at them. A group of people then turned up due to the commotion before beating and dragging the women out of the shop.
While the women claimed that they were stripped by the accused, CCTV footage apparently shows them removing their clothes themselves before crying for help.
While some netizens have branded the women "thieves," many others have lambasted the fact that they were dragged and beaten with sticks as people filmed.
The police have arrested the accused men and are currently examining the CCTV footage.
