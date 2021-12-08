https://sputniknews.com/20211208/social-media-uproar-after-women-stripped--assaulted-in-pakistani-market--video-1091343493.html

Social Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video

Four women were allegedly assaulted and stripped in a Pakistani market.

A video of four women being assaulted and stripped while filmed in Pakistan's Bawa Chak Market in Faisalabad city has sparked uproar on social media.According to several media reports, the incident took place on Monday morning when the women, who are ragpickers, visited the market.They went inside a shop because they were thirsty and asked one of the suspects, Saddam, whom they identified as the shop owner, for a bottle of water.Saddam accused them of entering his shop with the intention to steal and reportedly started yelling at them. A group of people then turned up due to the commotion before beating and dragging the women out of the shop.While the women claimed that they were stripped by the accused, CCTV footage apparently shows them removing their clothes themselves before crying for help.While some netizens have branded the women "thieves," many others have lambasted the fact that they were dragged and beaten with sticks as people filmed.The police have arrested the accused men and are currently examining the CCTV footage.

