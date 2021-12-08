Social Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video

A video of four women being assaulted and stripped while filmed in Pakistan's Bawa Chak Market in Faisalabad city has sparked uproar on social media.According to several media reports, the incident took place on Monday morning when the women, who are ragpickers, visited the market.They went inside a shop because they were thirsty and asked one of the suspects, Saddam, whom they identified as the shop owner, for a bottle of water.Saddam accused them of entering his shop with the intention to steal and reportedly started yelling at them. A group of people then turned up due to the commotion before beating and dragging the women out of the shop.While the women claimed that they were stripped by the accused, CCTV footage apparently shows them removing their clothes themselves before crying for help.While some netizens have branded the women "thieves," many others have lambasted the fact that they were dragged and beaten with sticks as people filmed.The police have arrested the accused men and are currently examining the CCTV footage.
Faisalabad Pakistan: yesterday 3 young women 1 teenage girl were stripped & filmed naked beaten with sticks by 15-20 Muslim men in a Mkt pkace. They were garbage pickers & were thirsty went to a shop asking for water after which were accused of stealing from the shop pic.twitter.com/jiAUecfVZr
Shame is the colour defining many of our minds, hearts again. Women are stripped naked, beaten, no one helps in #Faisalabad. It doesn’t matter what petty crimes they were involved in. Sorry to see some anchors creating a false equivalence even between thievery and public shaming.