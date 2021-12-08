https://sputniknews.com/20211208/seven-un-peacekeepers-killed-in-explosion-in-mali-1091357482.html

Seven UN Peacekeepers Killed in Explosion in Mali

At least seven UN peacekeepers killed in an explosion in Mali.

"This morning, the MINUSMA logistic convoy en route from Douentza to Sevare struck an improvised explosive device on the RN16 [highway], in the region of Bandiagara. A preliminary report indicates that seven blue helmets were killed and three are gravely injured," the mission said via Twitter.

