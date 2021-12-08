https://sputniknews.com/20211208/scholz-elected-as-new-german-chancellor-1091345100.html

Scholz Elected as New German Chancellor

2021-12-08T09:20+0000

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has been elected as new chancellor of Germany after receiving a clear majority of 395 out of 736 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas announced on Wednesday.Scholz has replaced the leader of the Christian Democratic Union Angela Merkel, who has stepped down after 16 years in office.

