Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/russian-scientists-to-improve-efficiency-in-producing-essential-building-materials-1091326161.html
Russian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
Russian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology "MISIS" (NUST "MISiS") - along with colleagues from Belarus - have developed a new technology... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T06:00+0000
2021-12-08T06:00+0000
russia
scientists
russian national university of science and technology (misis)
construction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105574/58/1055745855_0:213:3004:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_9d1d380c3992cf7515478bdb91776e04.jpg
According to researchers, environmentally friendly technology is much easier and cheaper to use than analogues, according to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering.Anhydrous calcium sulfate (anhydrite) is the essential element for producing building materials. The scientists noted that although the cost of gypsum (the base for obtaining calcium sulfate) per ton is about $20 (approximately 1500 rubles), whereas the cost of anhydrite is $300 to $400 per ton mainly because of high-temperature needed during its production.To lower the cost and simplify the technology for producing anhydrous calcium sulfate, scientists have proposed a way to produce it in an aquatic environment in one stage of synthesis. To date, it has been produced from sulfuric acid and the carbonate component in two main stages: production of gypsum and then obtaining anhydrite from it.The researchers proposed a method for producing anhydrite from spent sulfuric acid and lime slag. The purity level of the product obtained is not less than 99 percent.Most of the technologies for producing anhydrite are based on high-temperature firing (between 800° and 1000° Centigrade) in rotary kilns. The technology proposed by the scientists allows for direct synthesis of anhydrite under 45° to 55°C. Furthermore, the synthetic anhydrite can be derived from industrial waste, which brings savings in resources and fuel.The advantages of this method are threefold: simpler technology, low synthesis temperature and low synthesis pressure. The cost of the anhydrite obtained via the new method will remain at level with the raw material, gypsum.The new technology can be applied at plants that make sulfuric acid or lime slag, or the factories producing dry building mixtures. The results of the study can be used in construction, chemical, medical and other industrial sectors.Today, the team of scientists is faced with the task of activating the binding properties of the material as well as studying its main properties, since the full potential of the anhydrite has not yet been sufficiently researched.Preliminary studies have shown that its main characteristics are not inferior to, but more often exceed the main characteristics of the anhydrite obtained with the thermal method. In the future, the researchers will develop composite materials as well as dry building mixtures based on synthetic anhydrite.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105574/58/1055745855_222:0:2893:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_820eadea04cadbd0155d55bf30d35c66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, scientists, russian national university of science and technology (misis), construction

Russian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials

06:00 GMT 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Kirill KudryavtsevРабочий на строительных лесах у главного входа ВДНХ, Москва
Рабочий на строительных лесах у главного входа ВДНХ, Москва - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Kirill Kudryavtsev
Subscribe
Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology "MISIS" (NUST "MISiS") - along with colleagues from Belarus - have developed a new technology for obtaining raw materials for the production of building materials.
According to researchers, environmentally friendly technology is much easier and cheaper to use than analogues, according to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering.
Anhydrous calcium sulfate (anhydrite) is the essential element for producing building materials. The scientists noted that although the cost of gypsum (the base for obtaining calcium sulfate) per ton is about $20 (approximately 1500 rubles), whereas the cost of anhydrite is $300 to $400 per ton mainly because of high-temperature needed during its production.
To lower the cost and simplify the technology for producing anhydrous calcium sulfate, scientists have proposed a way to produce it in an aquatic environment in one stage of synthesis. To date, it has been produced from sulfuric acid and the carbonate component in two main stages: production of gypsum and then obtaining anhydrite from it.

The researchers proposed a method for producing anhydrite from spent sulfuric acid and lime slag. The purity level of the product obtained is not less than 99 percent.
Most of the technologies for producing anhydrite are based on high-temperature firing (between 800° and 1000° Centigrade) in rotary kilns. The technology proposed by the scientists allows for direct synthesis of anhydrite under 45° to 55°C. Furthermore, the synthetic anhydrite can be derived from industrial waste, which brings savings in resources and fuel.
The advantages of this method are threefold: simpler technology, low synthesis temperature and low synthesis pressure. The cost of the anhydrite obtained via the new method will remain at level with the raw material, gypsum.

The new technology can be applied at plants that make sulfuric acid or lime slag, or the factories producing dry building mixtures. The results of the study can be used in construction, chemical, medical and other industrial sectors.

"We researched the most pragmatic ways of synthesis. We used industrial waste as raw materials, which is almost not reusable; it can be rarely reused in simple and 'cheap' industrial processes. By inserting a bit of chemistry into the recycling process, we were able to get a quite expensive product," Valentin Romanovsky, the leading expert of the Structural ceramic nanomaterials research centre of NUST MISiS said.

Today, the team of scientists is faced with the task of activating the binding properties of the material as well as studying its main properties, since the full potential of the anhydrite has not yet been sufficiently researched.

Preliminary studies have shown that its main characteristics are not inferior to, but more often exceed the main characteristics of the anhydrite obtained with the thermal method. In the future, the researchers will develop composite materials as well as dry building mixtures based on synthetic anhydrite.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:21 GMTWest's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests, Moscow Says
06:08 GMTFirst Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
06:07 GMTArgentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine, Russian Ambassador Says
06:00 GMTRussian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
05:59 GMTChina Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
05:53 GMTReaders Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
05:51 GMT'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
05:48 GMT'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
05:13 GMTWreckage of UK Royal Airforce F-35 Fighter Jet Raised From Mediterranean Seabed
05:01 GMTArrival of F-35s at Civil Airport Sparks Noise Concerns in Norway
04:33 GMTHouse GOP Threaten 'Disastrous Consequences' if US Removes Troops Before DPRK Denuclearises - Report
03:29 GMTNot That They Were Expected in the First Place
03:21 GMTUS Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
03:09 GMTCharlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument
03:03 GMTUS House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote
02:45 GMTEx-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
02:32 GMTUS Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist