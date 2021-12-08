Registration was successful!
Putin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development
Putin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development
Restrictions and sanctions are introduced under the pretext of US security, this is complete nonsense, an attempt to restrain the development of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"These restrictions and sanctions are being introduced under the pretext of ensuring the security of the United States. How does your institute [MEPhI] threaten the security of the United States? In no way, this is complete nonsense. There is only one explanation, an attempt to restrain development," Putin said at a meeting with young scientists.The president explained that in the mid-90s, Russia was good for everyone and everyone liked it, "when they sent us potatoes through humanitarian aid.""Thank you for that, many did it sincerely, I know, honestly speaking about it, because I talked with these people in St. Petersburg," Putin added.As soon as Russia began to get out of difficulties, including restored constitutional unity, when it began to develop, it became a competitor both in the political arena and in the international sphere, in production, in science, in the energy sector, the situation changed."And they don’t like it anymore. And our partners began to pursue the so-called policy of containment," Putin explained.
Putin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development

18:23 GMT 08.12.2021
SOCHI (Sputnik) - Restrictions and sanctions are introduced under the pretext of US security, this is complete nonsense, an attempt to restrain the development of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"These restrictions and sanctions are being introduced under the pretext of ensuring the security of the United States. How does your institute [MEPhI] threaten the security of the United States? In no way, this is complete nonsense. There is only one explanation, an attempt to restrain development," Putin said at a meeting with young scientists.
The president explained that in the mid-90s, Russia was good for everyone and everyone liked it, "when they sent us potatoes through humanitarian aid."
"Thank you for that, many did it sincerely, I know, honestly speaking about it, because I talked with these people in St. Petersburg," Putin added.
In this image from video, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
US Sen. Menendez Preparing ‘Mother of All Sanctions’ on Russia in Case of Ukraine Invasion
Yesterday, 20:30 GMT
As soon as Russia began to get out of difficulties, including restored constitutional unity, when it began to develop, it became a competitor both in the political arena and in the international sphere, in production, in science, in the energy sector, the situation changed.
"And they don’t like it anymore. And our partners began to pursue the so-called policy of containment," Putin explained.
18:23 GMTPutin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development
