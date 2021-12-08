https://sputniknews.com/20211208/putin-russia-supports-viable-settlement-of-cyprus-problem-within-framework-of-international-law-1091354817.html

Putin: Russia Supports Viable Settlement of Cyprus Dispute Within Framework of International Law

The Mediterranean Sea island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied the island's northern third after Greek Cypriot... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russia supports a viable settlement of the Cyprus dispute within the framework of international law, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said."With regard to the Cyprus problem, we once again reaffirmed the Russian side's support for the search for a comprehensive, fair and viable settlement within the international legal framework established by United Nations Security Council resolutions and providing for the creation in Cyprus of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single international legal status," Putin said, speaking to reporters Wednesday following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.Russia's position to the Cyprus issue roughly matches that of the European Union, which similarly proposes a unified state, and rules out any solution based on the coexistence of two separate states.Cyprus has been stuck in the middle of a major regional dispute over gas drilling rights involving Turkey, Greece and the European Union. Turkey does not recognize Cyprus's statehood, and established a so-called 'Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' on the island's northeastern third in 1983, nine years after the 1974 invasion. Turkey is the only country to recognize Northern Cyprus, and has pushed for a two-state solution to the Cyprus dispute.Russia and Cyprus maintain extensive economic ties, with Russian investment on the island constituting as much as 25 percent of all bank deposits and a third of all foreign investments in the early 2010s, and the island seen as an offshore tax haven for wealthy Russians.

cyprus

