Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational, Putin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/putin-russia-supports-viable-settlement-of-cyprus-problem-within-framework-of-international-law-1091354817.html
Putin: Russia Supports Viable Settlement of Cyprus Dispute Within Framework of International Law
Putin: Russia Supports Viable Settlement of Cyprus Dispute Within Framework of International Law
The Mediterranean Sea island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied the island's northern third after Greek Cypriot... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T13:49+0000
2021-12-08T14:09+0000
cyprus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090128492_0:50:3071:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_b9a7de1a40839d859b230af53bc5cac6.jpg
Russia supports a viable settlement of the Cyprus dispute within the framework of international law, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said."With regard to the Cyprus problem, we once again reaffirmed the Russian side's support for the search for a comprehensive, fair and viable settlement within the international legal framework established by United Nations Security Council resolutions and providing for the creation in Cyprus of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single international legal status," Putin said, speaking to reporters Wednesday following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.Russia's position to the Cyprus issue roughly matches that of the European Union, which similarly proposes a unified state, and rules out any solution based on the coexistence of two separate states.Cyprus has been stuck in the middle of a major regional dispute over gas drilling rights involving Turkey, Greece and the European Union. Turkey does not recognize Cyprus's statehood, and established a so-called 'Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' on the island's northeastern third in 1983, nine years after the 1974 invasion. Turkey is the only country to recognize Northern Cyprus, and has pushed for a two-state solution to the Cyprus dispute.Russia and Cyprus maintain extensive economic ties, with Russian investment on the island constituting as much as 25 percent of all bank deposits and a third of all foreign investments in the early 2010s, and the island seen as an offshore tax haven for wealthy Russians.
https://sputniknews.com/20210721/france-slams-erdogan-for-provocation-after-his-two-state-solution-for-cyprus-statement-1083428664.html
cyprus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090128492_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_991731d2f391ebddb4ea6d85da64be23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cyprus

Putin: Russia Supports Viable Settlement of Cyprus Dispute Within Framework of International Law

13:49 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 08.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Petros KaradjiasGreek, left, and Cyprus' flags, second left, flutter on poles in the south, as in the north Turkish occupied area, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags fly on a minaret of the Selimiye mosque, or Cathedral of St Sophia, or Agia Sofia, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021
Greek, left, and Cyprus' flags, second left, flutter on poles in the south, as in the north Turkish occupied area, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags fly on a minaret of the Selimiye mosque, or Cathedral of St Sophia, or Agia Sofia, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
Subscribe
Being updated
The Mediterranean Sea island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied the island's northern third after Greek Cypriot nationalists attempted to unite the country with Greece.
Russia supports a viable settlement of the Cyprus dispute within the framework of international law, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said.
"With regard to the Cyprus problem, we once again reaffirmed the Russian side's support for the search for a comprehensive, fair and viable settlement within the international legal framework established by United Nations Security Council resolutions and providing for the creation in Cyprus of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single international legal status," Putin said, speaking to reporters Wednesday following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Russia's position to the Cyprus issue roughly matches that of the European Union, which similarly proposes a unified state, and rules out any solution based on the coexistence of two separate states.
Cyprus has been stuck in the middle of a major regional dispute over gas drilling rights involving Turkey, Greece and the European Union. Turkey does not recognize Cyprus's statehood, and established a so-called 'Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' on the island's northeastern third in 1983, nine years after the 1974 invasion. Turkey is the only country to recognize Northern Cyprus, and has pushed for a two-state solution to the Cyprus dispute.
Flag of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the hills above Cyprus' capital Nicosia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2021
France Slams Erdogan for 'Provocation' After His Two-State Solution for Cyprus Statement
21 July, 07:54 GMT
Russia and Cyprus maintain extensive economic ties, with Russian investment on the island constituting as much as 25 percent of all bank deposits and a third of all foreign investments in the early 2010s, and the island seen as an offshore tax haven for wealthy Russians.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:07 GMTPutin: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational
14:04 GMTBrazil Football Legend Pele Hospitalised for Colon Tumour Treatment
14:00 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS
13:51 GMTElon Musk Reveals 'One of the Biggest Risks to Civilisation'
13:49 GMTPutin: Russia Supports Viable Settlement of Cyprus Dispute Within Framework of International Law
13:46 GMTAOC Slams Boebert Family Christmas Pic Showing All Four Kids Brandishing Rifles
13:39 GMTUK Joins US in Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
13:22 GMTUK Tory Hosted ‘Reckless’ Xmas Bash as Downing Street COVID-Breaching Party Scandal Gathers Steam
13:20 GMTUS Will Unveil Investments to Back Independent Media Across World at Summit for Democracy
13:19 GMTElon Musk Teases Looming Human Trial Of Neuralink's Brain Chip Pending FDA Approval
12:49 GMTChina Warns Canada of Investment Exodus if It Believes Huawei Risks 'Invented' by US
12:48 GMTLondon Airbnb Owner Told Swedish Renter 'I Hope You Didn't Do It' After Christmas Eve Murder
12:43 GMTRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort French Rafale, Mirage Jets Over Black Sea
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party
12:04 GMTRussia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov
11:58 GMTBaltics to Completely Disconnect From Russian Power Grid by 2025, Lithuanian Energy Minister Says
11:46 GMTSaudi Man Wrongly Detained in France in Connection With Khashoggi Murder Released
11:29 GMTFootball Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
11:24 GMTSocial Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video
11:15 GMTUK to Turn Off 2G, 3G Mobile Phone Networks by 2033