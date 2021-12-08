https://sputniknews.com/20211208/putin-and-biden-speak-for-two-hours-1091334399.html

Putin and Biden Speak for Two Hours

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge blocking the Biden... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

Putin and Biden Speak for Two Hours On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a federal judge blocking the Biden vaccine mandates for federal contractors, and a Los Angeles police detective is warning tourists to stay clear of Los Angeles.

GUESTIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | The Omicron Variant, Migrants Crossing the English Channel, and Governments Using COVID-19 for ControlJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | The Media are Supposedly Too Tough on Biden, The Energy Crisis, and The Cuomo FamilyIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ian Shilling about UK politics, vaccine passports, and possible future COVID-19 lockdowns. Ian spoke about the media coverage of COVID-19 in the UK, and the big pharma funding of media. Ian talked about the state of politics in Britain and the majority of British politicians in favor of COVID-19 lockdowns.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about the Hunter Biden laptop, environmentalist activists, and CNN firing Chris Cuomo. Jason discussed the new Hunter Biden book by Miranda Devine and the media avoidance around the Hunter Biden laptop story topic. Jason talked about former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and the lack of coverage on his abuse of executive powers, during the 2020 lockdowns in New York state.We also touch upon the Putin-Biden virtual summit that took place on Tuesday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

