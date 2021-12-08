https://sputniknews.com/20211208/piers-morgan-compares-joe-biden-to-kim-jong-un-in-column-bashing-white-houses-approach-to-media-1091362004.html

Piers Morgan Compares Joe Biden to Kim Jong-un in Column Bashing White House's Approach to Media

Piers Morgan Compares Joe Biden to Kim Jong-un in Column Bashing White House's Approach to Media

Morgan's only complaint about “Biden’s media coverage” is that it “hasn’t been anywhere negative enough given the parlous state of the country right now and... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-08T19:01+0000

2021-12-08T19:01+0000

2021-12-08T19:01+0000

joe biden

world

media

criticism

piers morgan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083141870_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a8eaad754b24b2c6fee8c1973deaa5e.jpg

Prominent English journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan has slammed the Biden administration’s alleged attempt to influence the US media treatment of the current POTUS.In his MailOnline column, Morgan pointed at the revelations made by CNN’s media correspondent Oliver Darcy regarding three Biden administration officials – National Economic Council Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, and Ports Envoy John Porcari – “briefing major newsrooms over the past week” in an bid to persuade them to be more positive about Biden.Noting how journalists “were apparently told that contrary to their recent negative coverage, America’s in fantastic shape thanks to a booming economy,” Morgan argued that “the mere fact these conversations have occurred at all is outrageous.”Morgan also dismissed claims about Biden being subjected to negativity in the media comparable to that faced by Donald Trump during his presidency, arguing instead that "the mainstream media has bent over backwards to help" Biden.Criticising Biden’s handling of the COVID pandemic in the United States and his "decision to throw Afghanistan under the bus," Morgan stated that "the reason for Biden’s dreadful approval ratings isn’t a negative media, it’s because his appalling actions have turned the public negative against him."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

joe biden, world, media, criticism, piers morgan