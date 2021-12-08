Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/piers-morgan-compares-joe-biden-to-kim-jong-un-in-column-bashing-white-houses-approach-to-media-1091362004.html
Morgan's only complaint about “Biden’s media coverage” is that it “hasn’t been anywhere negative enough given the parlous state of the country right now and... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
world
media
criticism
piers morgan
Piers Morgan Compares Joe Biden to Kim Jong-un in Column Bashing White House's Approach to Media

19:01 GMT 08.12.2021
Prominent English journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan has slammed the Biden administration’s alleged attempt to influence the US media treatment of the current POTUS.
In his MailOnline column, Morgan pointed at the revelations made by CNN’s media correspondent Oliver Darcy regarding three Biden administration officials – National Economic Council Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, and Ports Envoy John Porcari – “briefing major newsrooms over the past week” in an bid to persuade them to be more positive about Biden.
Noting how journalists “were apparently told that contrary to their recent negative coverage, America’s in fantastic shape thanks to a booming economy,” Morgan argued that “the mere fact these conversations have occurred at all is outrageous.”

"Journalists in the United States are allowed to be as critical of Governments as they wish without fear of being killed for what they say or write. Nor should they ever have to worry about being lent on by Government officials to censor their criticisms," he wrote. "Yet that’s exactly what’s been happening in the past week."

Morgan also dismissed claims about Biden being subjected to negativity in the media comparable to that faced by Donald Trump during his presidency, arguing instead that "the mainstream media has bent over backwards to help" Biden.
"My only complaint about Biden’s media coverage is that it hasn’t been anywhere negative enough given the parlous state of the country right now and his shambolic leading role in it," the journalist lamented.
Criticising Biden’s handling of the COVID pandemic in the United States and his "decision to throw Afghanistan under the bus," Morgan stated that "the reason for Biden’s dreadful approval ratings isn’t a negative media, it’s because his appalling actions have turned the public negative against him."
"And when he fell asleep during the COP climate change summit in Scotland last month, and had to be woken by an aide, it epitomized a president who appears to be asleep at the wheel," he surmised. "Wake Up, Mr Biden – and stop trying to bully the media into lying to the American people about how badly you’re doing."
