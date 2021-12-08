https://sputniknews.com/20211208/omicron-strain-to-hinder-world-economy-revival---wto-director-general-1091364972.html

Omicron Strain to Hinder World Economy Revival, WTO Director-General Says

Omicron Strain to Hinder World Economy Revival, WTO Director-General Says

Omicron Strain to Hinder World Economy Revival - WTO Director-General

2021-12-08T22:48+0000

2021-12-08T22:48+0000

2021-12-08T22:58+0000

world trade organization (wto)

world

strain

world economy

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104455/07/1044550705_0:109:2049:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd5a67b3f0a28ff19a02722eb27f9d8.jpg

"I believe that the Omicron strain will slow the recovery," the director general said during a press conference organized by Politico Europe.She named unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines among countries and nationals as the main reason for such development.The World Health Organization during an emergency meeting on November 26 designated the new COVID-19 strain as "Variant of Concern" and called it Omicron. The variant first originated in South Africa and is spreading around the world with more and more countries reporting on Omicron cases. The spread of Omicron prompted many countries to close borders for foreigners arriving from Africa regardless of whether they hold a vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative coronavirus test.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world trade organization (wto), world, strain, world economy, covid-19