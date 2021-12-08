Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/not-that-they-were-expected-in-the-first-place-1091336730.html
Not That They Were Expected in the First Place
Not That They Were Expected in the First Place
On Monday, the Biden administration announced it would refuse to send any US government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, stressing the action... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T03:29+0000
2021-12-08T03:29+0000
beijing
us
olympics
cartoons
ted rall
olympic games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091337150_0:131:1201:806_1920x0_80_0_0_661ad1bcddf0121c7a3f9f296217ef41.jpg
And although the White House justified the decision on the alleged mass violations of human rights in Xinjiang and other regions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has already claimed the US is "trying to disrupt" the winter sports event because of "ideological prejudice."The Chinese have already clarified that no invitation was sent to the US diplomats in the first place, so Washington's actions should be deemed as nothing more than "political manipulation," just like they did in the 1980s with the games held in the Soviet Union.The severity of the boycott is questioned by many. In an interview with Sputnik, former US diplomat and China relations expert Chas Freeman explained that the Biden administration picked the "minimum option" available in the situation, to make the minimum impact on the event, as athletes "don't and won't care who is in the stands."Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also dismissed the US decision as hardly a boycott, citing pre-agreed COVID-19-related restrictions on foreign delegations.In the meantime, the Chinese ministry's spokesman stated that the US decision to have its officials boycott the games will not only hurt bilateral discussion and cooperation in key sectors, but will ultimately cause robust countermeasures for which the US will pay a price.So, how about sending the US officials an official waiver of invitation to the event?
beijing
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091337150_0:18:1201:918_1920x0_80_0_0_d80cc8b80bed867771c2fcabf6db7224.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beijing, us, olympics, cartoons, ted rall, olympic games

Not That They Were Expected in the First Place

03:29 GMT 08.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallSeeking to send a "clear message" about the situation in Xinjiang, the Biden Administration announced a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Seeking to send a clear message about the situation in Xinjiang, the Biden Administration announced a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
On Monday, the Biden administration announced it would refuse to send any US government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, stressing the action is a diplomatic boycott.
And although the White House justified the decision on the alleged mass violations of human rights in Xinjiang and other regions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has already claimed the US is "trying to disrupt" the winter sports event because of "ideological prejudice."
The Chinese have already clarified that no invitation was sent to the US diplomats in the first place, so Washington's actions should be deemed as nothing more than "political manipulation," just like they did in the 1980s with the games held in the Soviet Union.
The severity of the boycott is questioned by many. In an interview with Sputnik, former US diplomat and China relations expert Chas Freeman explained that the Biden administration picked the "minimum option" available in the situation, to make the minimum impact on the event, as athletes "don't and won't care who is in the stands."
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also dismissed the US decision as hardly a boycott, citing pre-agreed COVID-19-related restrictions on foreign delegations.
In the meantime, the Chinese ministry's spokesman stated that the US decision to have its officials boycott the games will not only hurt bilateral discussion and cooperation in key sectors, but will ultimately cause robust countermeasures for which the US will pay a price.
So, how about sending the US officials an official waiver of invitation to the event?
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:29 GMTNot That They Were Expected in the First Place
03:21 GMTUS Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
03:09 GMTCharlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument
03:03 GMTUS House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote
02:45 GMTEx-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
02:32 GMTUS Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist
00:38 GMTPope Francis Compares EU’s Offer to Remove ‘Christmas’ For Inclusiveness With Fascist Rule
00:09 GMTWatch: South Korea Unveils Model for Hypersonic Weapon Prototype Days After US Blasted China’s Tests
YesterdayPutin-Biden Call: Key Points Discussed by US, Russian Presidents During Video Meeting
YesterdayWall Street Rallies Second Day in Row as Omicron Fears Fade, Tech Stocks up 3%
YesterdayUS Certifies Black Hawk Helicopter Model for Civilian Use
YesterdayPentagon Confirms Presence of US Forces in Ukraine, Declines to Disclose Number
YesterdayAmericans, Russians Dislike Each Other's Leadership - Polls
YesterdayUS House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens to Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff in Contempt
YesterdayCome to Daddy: Court Rules Australian Man Has Right to Over $50Bln in Bitcoin Stash
YesterdayCarjackers Make Use of Apple's Tracking Gadget, Police Say
YesterdayNever-Trumpers Hire Beltway Lobby Firm in Bid to Limit Presidential Powers