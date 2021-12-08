Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/man-arrested-in-france-in-connection-with-khashoggis-murder-turns-out-to-be-namesake-report-says-1091349287.html
Saudi Detained in France in Khashoggi Murder Case is Suspect's Namesake, Report Says
Saudi Detained in France in Khashoggi Murder Case is Suspect's Namesake, Report Says
On Tuesday, a suspect in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was detained in... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T11:46+0000
2021-12-08T12:26+0000
world
jamal khashoggi
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091350290_0:82:3072:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d6f65b3239cac46a6ae752534f00e7.jpg
A Saudi man detained in France in relation to the Jamal Khashoggi case turned out to be the namesake of a suspect in the murder, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.The 33-year-old must be released until Thursday morning at most, the outlet added.On Tuesday, French media reported that a suspect, identified as Khalid al-Otaibi, an alleged member of the "commandos" who could have committed the murder of the Saudi journalist in 2018, was detained. Shortly after the news broke, the Saudi Embassy in Paris said the detained person "has nothing to do with the case in question".Separately, French government spokesman Garbiel Attal said President Emmanuel Macron's administration was awaiting clarification over the man's identity.Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed in 2018 after he entered the premises of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey to obtain papers necessary for marriage but never left the building. Later, it became known that the journalist's body was dismembered and stuffed into suitcases for transport. Saudi authorities revealed that his killing was carried out by a group of rogue state agents and promised to punish those responsible.The Saudi government sentenced several people over their role in Khashoggi's murder.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091350290_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7e73804ab7b5b5e0b00d3bbd8a4433b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, jamal khashoggi, saudi arabia

Saudi Detained in France in Khashoggi Murder Case is Suspect's Namesake, Report Says

11:46 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 08.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Sarah SilbigerFILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019
FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, a suspect in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was detained in France.
A Saudi man detained in France in relation to the Jamal Khashoggi case turned out to be the namesake of a suspect in the murder, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old must be released until Thursday morning at most, the outlet added.
On Tuesday, French media reported that a suspect, identified as Khalid al-Otaibi, an alleged member of the "commandos" who could have committed the murder of the Saudi journalist in 2018, was detained. Shortly after the news broke, the Saudi Embassy in Paris said the detained person "has nothing to do with the case in question".
Separately, French government spokesman Garbiel Attal said President Emmanuel Macron's administration was awaiting clarification over the man's identity.
Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed in 2018 after he entered the premises of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey to obtain papers necessary for marriage but never left the building. Later, it became known that the journalist's body was dismembered and stuffed into suitcases for transport. Saudi authorities revealed that his killing was carried out by a group of rogue state agents and promised to punish those responsible.
The Saudi government sentenced several people over their role in Khashoggi's murder.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party
12:04 GMTRussia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov
11:58 GMTBaltics to Completely Disconnect From Russian Power Grid by 2025, Lithuanian Energy Minister Says
11:46 GMTSaudi Detained in France in Khashoggi Murder Case is Suspect's Namesake, Report Says
11:29 GMTFootball Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
11:24 GMTSocial Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video
11:15 GMTUK to Turn Off 2G, 3G Mobile Phone Networks by 2033
11:11 GMTIndian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week
11:00 GMTTiming of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determined, Kremlin Says
10:56 GMTBelarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover
10:56 GMTIndia 'Could Be Attacked From All Fronts', China Poses a 'Significant Challenge', IAF Chief Warns
10:54 GMTBlack Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia
10:50 GMTMan Arrested After Setting Christmas Tree on Fire Near Fox News Headquarters in NYC - Video, Photo
10:36 GMTUS Claims It’s Thwarted Multiple Iranian Attempts to Smuggle Weapons, Oil to Yemen, Venezuela
10:35 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Cancels Legal Team's Xmas in Frantic Effort to Get Sex Abuse Case Ditched
10:10 GMTRussia Declined Dutch Request for Kursk Brigade Head Interrogation in MH17 Case, Judge Says
10:05 GMTMajority of Germans Believe Scholz's Stay as Chancellor No Longer Than 4 Years, Poll Shows
09:44 GMTMacron Slams EU Meddling in 'Politically Correct Language Nonsense' Amid 'Cancel Christmas' Scandal
09:43 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Session, Join Protest Staged by Suspended Lawmakers
09:20 GMTOlaf Scholz Takes Over From Angela Merkel as Germany's New Chancellor