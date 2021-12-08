https://sputniknews.com/20211208/man-arrested-in-france-in-connection-with-khashoggis-murder-turns-out-to-be-namesake-report-says-1091349287.html

Saudi Detained in France in Khashoggi Murder Case is Suspect's Namesake, Report Says

Saudi Detained in France in Khashoggi Murder Case is Suspect's Namesake, Report Says

On Tuesday, a suspect in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was detained in... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-08T11:46+0000

2021-12-08T11:46+0000

2021-12-08T12:26+0000

world

jamal khashoggi

saudi arabia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091350290_0:82:3072:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d6f65b3239cac46a6ae752534f00e7.jpg

A Saudi man detained in France in relation to the Jamal Khashoggi case turned out to be the namesake of a suspect in the murder, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.The 33-year-old must be released until Thursday morning at most, the outlet added.On Tuesday, French media reported that a suspect, identified as Khalid al-Otaibi, an alleged member of the "commandos" who could have committed the murder of the Saudi journalist in 2018, was detained. Shortly after the news broke, the Saudi Embassy in Paris said the detained person "has nothing to do with the case in question".Separately, French government spokesman Garbiel Attal said President Emmanuel Macron's administration was awaiting clarification over the man's identity.Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed in 2018 after he entered the premises of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey to obtain papers necessary for marriage but never left the building. Later, it became known that the journalist's body was dismembered and stuffed into suitcases for transport. Saudi authorities revealed that his killing was carried out by a group of rogue state agents and promised to punish those responsible.The Saudi government sentenced several people over their role in Khashoggi's murder.

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

world, jamal khashoggi, saudi arabia