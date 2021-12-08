Man Arrested After Setting Christmas Tree on Fire Near Fox News Headquarters in NYC - Video, Photo
10:50 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 08.12.2021)
© REUTERS / RAJELONESSChristmas tree burns outside Fox News building in New York City, U.S. December 8, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video
On early Wednesday, a Christmas tree outside News Corporation in Midtown Manhattan was set on fire.
New York police have arrested a man overnight after he had allegedly set a Christmas tree on fire in Fox Square outside the 6th Avenue building that houses Fox News.
As seen from the footage posted on social media, the fire charred most of the Christmas tree and also damaged three other nearby trees decorated with Christmas lights.
Um…WOW! One of our @NBCNewYork colleagues was walking by the News Corp #Christmas tree in Midtown after it was apparently set on fire! The #NYPD says a 49 y.o. man is in custody #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/7q06rQoRCo— Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) December 8, 2021
Remains of Fox News Christmas Tree after the fire. pic.twitter.com/bDiFgbQofY— Eric Rihlmann (@ericrihlmann) December 8, 2021
According to the New York City Fire Department, no injuries were reported and fire marshals were set to investigate the blaze further.
#foxnews Christmas tree fire pic.twitter.com/Zz47G0jPpr— Matthew Sturiano (@Msturiano) December 8, 2021
In turn, NYPD said that it was not yet known what was used to ignite the fire.