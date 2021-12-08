https://sputniknews.com/20211208/majority-of-germans-believe-scholzs-stay-as-chancellor-no-longer-than-4-years-poll-shows-1091346065.html

Majority of Germans Believe Scholz's Stay as Chancellor No Longer Than 4 Years, Poll Shows

A poll shows what Germans think about Olaf Scholz's chances to remain chancellor for more than 4 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leader of the German Social Democrats Scholz was elected by the Bundestag as a new head of the government, replacing veteran Angela Merkel.The results of the survey showed that 44% of Germans believe that Scholz will serve as chancellor for four years, after which he will fail to win re-election. Another 20% of the respondents were confident that the ruling coalition of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats will fall apart by the next elections to the Bundestag.Only 16% of those polled expected Scholz to be re-elected for a second term, and only 1.3% of respondents believed that the new Chancellor will last as long as his predecessor Angela Merkel, who headed the German government for 16 years.At the same time, only 22% of respondents said that the new government will make serious changes to the country's policies, while 51% believed that there will be no major changes. Another 16% answered that they did not expect any changes at all.The YouGov poll was conducted from 1-3 December and covered 2,067 people over the age of 18.

