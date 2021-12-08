https://sputniknews.com/20211208/kremlin-rebukes-victoria-nuland-after-she-claims-putin-seeking-to-rebuild-ussr-1091356269.html

Kremlin Rebukes Victoria Nuland After She Claims Putin Seeking to Rebuild USSR

Kremlin Rebukes Victoria Nuland After She Claims Putin Seeking to Rebuild USSR

Nuland is just the latest US official to claim that the Russian president has a secret or overt desire to reconstitute the Soviet Union.

2021-12-08T14:49+0000

2021-12-08T14:49+0000

2021-12-08T14:52+0000

victoria nuland

soviet union

vladimir putin

ussr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091350866_0:58:2830:1650_1920x0_80_0_0_5763fdb8e48cdbb6b70a85af5df9534b.jpg

Undersecretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland is perfectly aware that rebuilding the Soviet Union is impossible and not on the cards, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Peskov stressed that none of the integration projects taking place in the post-Soviet space today constitute anything resembling an attempt to reincarnate the USSR. “Mrs. Nuland surely knows that integration processes with different speeds appeared in the former Soviet space a long time ago and are maturing. This includes the Commonwealth of Independent States, more advanced organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Community and the yet more advanced union state structure, such as the Union State of Russia and Belarus. But none are an attempt to reincarnate the Soviet Union and cannot become such,” the spokesman said.Peskov further suggested that the recreating the Soviet Union was impossible because the states which appeared in its place in late 1991 have had sufficient time to establish and strengthen themselves as independent entities.Putin’s ‘Legacy Project'The Kremlin spokesman’s comments followed claims by Nuland in testimony before the US Senate on Tuesday in which she suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have among his “legacy” goals a project to rebuild the Soviet Union.In her comments, Nuland expressed “concern” about “Putin’s public lamentations and private lamentations about the demise of the Soviet Union,” suggesting that they had “gotten noisier and stronger over the years.”“Just in the last year, in the last six months he has increased his public comments to the effect that the sovereign nation of Ukraine is actually a part of Russia, belongs to Russia, etc.,” Nuland said, offering a novel interpretation of Putin’s essay ‘On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians,’ published in July, in which he stressed the importance of friendly ties between Moscow and Kiev, and pointed to Russian diplomatic efforts to stop the “fratricidal” civil war in eastern Ukraine.Nuland served as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs in the Obama State Department, and played a key role in the US-led effort to overthrow the Ukrainian government in early 2014. Publicly, she appeared on the streets of Kiev and passed out cookies to protesters. Privately, she negotiated the future transfer of power to Ukraine’s opposition forces, famously quipping “f*ck the EU” in a leaked telephone conversation with then US ambassador to Ukraine Jeoffrey Pyatt while referring to Brussels’ initial hesitation to overthrowing the elected government in Kiev outright.Putin on the Soviet Union's FateThe Russian president has said repeatedly that he has no aspirations to rebuild the Soviet Union, famously quipping in 2008 that he considered the country’s collapse a “huge geopolitical catastrophe,” but adding that while “whoever does not miss the Soviet Union has no heart, whoever wants it back has no brain.”In 2014, Putin told Western news agencies that claims that Moscow is looking to restore its ‘empire’ are made up. “They try to stick this label on us – a label that we are trying to restore an empire, the Soviet Union, make everyone subordinate. This absolutely does not correspond to reality. It is a media weapon of war,” he said at the time.Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary the Belovezh Accords – the agreement between Russian Soviet republic president Boris Yeltsin and his Ukrainian and Belarusian republic counterparts to formally dissolve the USSR and establish the Commonwealth of Independent States. The agreement was signed less than nine months after the March 1991 referendum on the future of the Soviet Union, in which 77.85 percent of voters, including 75.4 percent of Russians, 83 percent of Belarusians, and 81.7 percent of Ukrainians voted in favour of preserving the country. Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has characterized the Belovezh Accords as “illegal,” and suggested that such a question could only have been decided via referendum. He resigned as president of the USSR on 25 December, 1991.

https://sputniknews.com/20210712/on-the-historical-unity-of-russians-and-ukrainians-1083375385.html

https://sputniknews.com/20170127/nuland-resignation-retrospective-analysis-1050065508.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210819/moscow-marks-30th-anniversary-of-last-ditch-attempt-by-communist-hardliners-to-save-the-soviet-1083662922.html

Rokenbok Its time us westerners set up a go fund me campaign for Mr Putin so he can send a clear message to our out of touch leaders that hate us and want us depopulated. 2

Robert Gray Nudelman-Khagan is a UKRanian Khazari-Ashkenazi Tribal like US Senator Schumer. UKR Oligarchy+Tribals have Hunter and Sniffer Joe in their Pockets. 0

3

soviet union

ussr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

victoria nuland, soviet union, vladimir putin, ussr