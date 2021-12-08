Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/is-aggressive-us-rhetoric-against-russia-the-result-of-bidens-poor-standing-at-home--1091363298.html
Is Aggressive US Rhetoric Against Russia the Result of Biden's Poor Standing at Home?
Is Aggressive US Rhetoric Against Russia the Result of Biden's Poor Standing at Home?
Joe Biden is defying Russia's "red lines" to show how tough he is amid growing pressure at home from both the GOP and Democrats.
2021-12-08T21:25+0000
2021-12-08T21:26+0000
joe biden
world
us
opinion
ukraine
vladimir putin
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350437_0:0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_0a025e194c7285e8032eabde8ae57200.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a secure video call that lasted for two hours on Tuesday. Following the conversation, the American mainstream press has largely focused on Joe Biden warning Moscow about "strong economic and other measures" in case of an "invasion" of Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied groundless reports about its alleged "plans" to "invade" its Eastern European neighbor.The Russian president warned Biden against shifting the whole responsibility to Moscow. Putin highlighted that it was NATO "that was undertaking dangerous attempts to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory, and building up its military capabilities along the Russian border" and emphasised the necessity of legally binding guarantees preventing NATO’s eastward expansion.'Russia's Red Lines are Important'Meanwhile, the Biden administration has made it clear that it doesn't respect Russia's "red lines," Kuznick notes, denouncing this approach as "very stupid" and "narrow-minded." The US and NATO are continuing to provide defensive and lethal weapons to Ukraine, neglecting Russia's arguments, the professor says.He cites the Kremlin's concerns about the potential deployment of NATO's missile and hypersonic systems which could reach Moscow within minutes. The provocative US-NATO naval drills in the Black Sea and aerial exercises of US strategic bombers 12 miles from Russia's borders are triggering reasonable anxiety in Moscow, according to the academic.Furthermore, Vladimir Putin's point about ironclad and legally binding guarantees preventing NATO’s eastward expansion has clear historic precedent, Kuznick highlights.Putin was watching what happened to Gorbachev, what happened to Russia, and he does not trust the West in this regard, the academic stresses. While the professor deems that Ukraine's NATO membership is off the books at the present, he cites dangerous preliminary steps to begin this process, including the deliveries of weapons, construction of military bases and joint military drills.The other danger that worries Kuznick is war-mongering elements within the Ukrainian leadership as well as nationalist militias "who are itching for a fight." "So we need to calm things down, tamp down the tensions and get back to talking," the professor says, suggesting that the Putin-Biden meeting was "a good first step." "Let's hope that it leads to something more consequential," he remarks.Biden Under Pressure from GOP &amp; DemsIt's hardly surprising that the leitmotif of the Western coverage of the Putin-Biden video call is potential sanctions against Moscow, according to Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia."America's short-term ambition is to bolster Biden’s sagging ratings by portraying him as the 'Putin tamer'," says Petro. "Its long-term ambition is to preserve American hegemony in the West for as long as possible."Biden's approval ratings are plummeting: according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll, the president's approval rating is hovering around 39% while his disapproval rating stands at 52%."Biden is under a lot of pressure right now to show how strong he is in the aftermath of Afghanistan," echoes Kuznick.The professor of history cites Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, who said after the president's video call that Biden's weak global leadership, the Afghanistan disaster, the failure at the US border has emboldened America's rivals and shaken its allies’ trust.
https://sputniknews.com/20210530/how-story-of-broken-nato-non-enlargement-pledge-upends-wests-effort-to-depict-russia-as-aggressor-1083035472.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/down-we-go-bidens-approval-ratings-hit-new-low-as-36-approve-of-his-job-new-poll-reveals-1090838876.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350437_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_65ccfd36549305d0d66d2d0706870a7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, world, us, opinion, ukraine, vladimir putin, nato

Is Aggressive US Rhetoric Against Russia the Result of Biden's Poor Standing at Home?

21:25 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 21:26 GMT 08.12.2021)
© REUTERS / SPUTNIKU.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / SPUTNIK
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
During the recent video call with Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden made no commitments or concessions on Ukraine's membership in NATO or the US military presence in the country. Nevertheless, Russia's "red lines" remain a focal point of regional and international security, argue American observers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a secure video call that lasted for two hours on Tuesday. Following the conversation, the American mainstream press has largely focused on Joe Biden warning Moscow about "strong economic and other measures" in case of an "invasion" of Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied groundless reports about its alleged "plans" to "invade" its Eastern European neighbor.
The Russian president warned Biden against shifting the whole responsibility to Moscow. Putin highlighted that it was NATO "that was undertaking dangerous attempts to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory, and building up its military capabilities along the Russian border" and emphasised the necessity of legally binding guarantees preventing NATO’s eastward expansion.

'Russia's Red Lines are Important'

"Russia's red lines and Russia's security are important," says Peter Kuznick, professor of history at American University and co-author of the Untold History of the United States. "And they're certainly important to Putin, and they're important to those of us internationally who don't want to see a military confrontation because we understand that if there is a military confrontation over Ukraine, just like if there's a military confrontation over Taiwan, the Russians are going to win over Ukraine and the Chinese are going to win over Taiwan."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has made it clear that it doesn't respect Russia's "red lines," Kuznick notes, denouncing this approach as "very stupid" and "narrow-minded." The US and NATO are continuing to provide defensive and lethal weapons to Ukraine, neglecting Russia's arguments, the professor says.
He cites the Kremlin's concerns about the potential deployment of NATO's missile and hypersonic systems which could reach Moscow within minutes. The provocative US-NATO naval drills in the Black Sea and aerial exercises of US strategic bombers 12 miles from Russia's borders are triggering reasonable anxiety in Moscow, according to the academic.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, left, and U.S. President George Bush signing bilateral documents during Gorbachev's official visit to the United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2021
How Story of Broken NATO Non-Enlargement Pledge Upends West's Effort to Depict Russia as 'Aggressor'
30 May, 17:44 GMT
Furthermore, Vladimir Putin's point about ironclad and legally binding guarantees preventing NATO’s eastward expansion has clear historic precedent, Kuznick highlights.

"Back in 1990, George H. W. Bush and Baker and the Germans promised Gorbachev that if he allowed the unification of Germany, then NATO would not expand one inch to the east," the professor recalled. "[Then Moscow has] seen NATO expand 13 countries to the east, right near Russia's doorstep, so Russia understands that the West cannot be trusted with some kind of verbal guarantee right now because once Gorbachev did not get that in writing, we see how dangerous that became."

Putin was watching what happened to Gorbachev, what happened to Russia, and he does not trust the West in this regard, the academic stresses. While the professor deems that Ukraine's NATO membership is off the books at the present, he cites dangerous preliminary steps to begin this process, including the deliveries of weapons, construction of military bases and joint military drills.
The other danger that worries Kuznick is war-mongering elements within the Ukrainian leadership as well as nationalist militias "who are itching for a fight." "So we need to calm things down, tamp down the tensions and get back to talking," the professor says, suggesting that the Putin-Biden meeting was "a good first step." "Let's hope that it leads to something more consequential," he remarks.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Down We Go: Biden's Approval Ratings Hit New Low as 36% Approve of His Job, New Poll Reveals
18 November, 21:33 GMT

Biden Under Pressure from GOP & Dems

It's hardly surprising that the leitmotif of the Western coverage of the Putin-Biden video call is potential sanctions against Moscow, according to Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia.
"America's short-term ambition is to bolster Biden’s sagging ratings by portraying him as the 'Putin tamer'," says Petro. "Its long-term ambition is to preserve American hegemony in the West for as long as possible."
Biden's approval ratings are plummeting: according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll, the president's approval rating is hovering around 39% while his disapproval rating stands at 52%.
"Biden is under a lot of pressure right now to show how strong he is in the aftermath of Afghanistan," echoes Kuznick.
The professor of history cites Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, who said after the president's video call that Biden's weak global leadership, the Afghanistan disaster, the failure at the US border has emboldened America's rivals and shaken its allies’ trust.
"What we see is a strong attack on Biden for being weak from the Republicans and a mixed response from the Democrats, some of whom are also putting pressure on Biden to show how tough he is," Kuznick says. "Complicating it further is Biden's personal relation to Ukraine. Biden was the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine. He has very close relations there. He was instrumental in US policy during the Obama administration."
190000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:25 GMTIs Aggressive US Rhetoric Against Russia the Result of Biden's Poor Standing at Home?
20:52 GMTArizona's Ducey Calls in National Guard to Border, Urges Biden to 'Do Anything' With Migrant Crisis
20:45 GMTVirginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible
20:13 GMTWhite House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome
19:50 GMTInstagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
19:44 GMTPentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own
19:01 GMTPiers Morgan Compares Joe Biden to Kim Jong-un in Column Bashing White House's Approach to Media
18:59 GMTPhotos of Ghislaine Maxwell Rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's Feet, Kissing Him Released by US Prosecutors
18:48 GMTJapanese F-35A Makes Emergency Landing During Routine Training Flight - Video
18:23 GMTPutin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development
18:03 GMTTucker Carlson Warns of Danger of ‘Hot War’ Between US and Russia Over Ukraine
18:02 GMTTrudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics
17:56 GMT'A Verbal Agreement With Premier League Club? All False': Mancini Dismisses Man United Job Links
17:48 GMTBiden’s Empty Warning Over Putin’s Straw Man ‘Invasion’
17:42 GMTUS Reportedly Becomes Major Destination for UK's Post-Brexit Financial Services Exports
17:41 GMTIndia’s Congress Unveils 'Manifesto for Women' to Woo Voters in Uttar Pradesh
17:31 GMTInitial Sketch Found Beneath Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' - Photo
17:22 GMTIMF: Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threaten to Top Global Supply
17:16 GMTElon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
17:13 GMTIndian Farmers Agree to Call Off Year-Long Protest after Government Promises to Meet Demands