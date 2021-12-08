https://sputniknews.com/20211208/instagram-ceo-testifies-in-us-senate-on-potential-harm-to-teenagers-1091358913.html

Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers

Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri testifies before a US Senate subcommittee over potential harm the platform has had on teenagers.

2021-12-08T19:50+0000

2021-12-08T19:50+0000

2021-12-08T19:50+0000

news

instagram

us senate

teenagers

harm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091206475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5286961643b7e2d79b748e36a51f068f.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is expected to testify before a US Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, 8 December.The hearing is titled "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users."Mosseri will comment on what Instagram knows about the impact the social media channel has had on children and teenagers. Previously, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen published internal documents related to the company, which showed that Instagram's internal research concluded the platform had negative effects on young users. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, instagram, us senate, teenagers, harm