Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/instagram-ceo-testifies-in-us-senate-on-potential-harm-to-teenagers-1091358913.html
Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri testifies before a US Senate subcommittee over potential harm the platform has had on teenagers.
2021-12-08T19:50+0000
2021-12-08T19:50+0000
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is expected to testify before a US Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, 8 December.The hearing is titled "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users."Mosseri will comment on what Instagram knows about the impact the social media channel has had on children and teenagers. Previously, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen published internal documents related to the company, which showed that Instagram's internal research concluded the platform had negative effects on young users. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
news, instagram, us senate, teenagers, harm

Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers

19:50 GMT 08.12.2021
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Earlier this year, the photo and video sharing platform faced scrutiny over the potential harm it has been reportedly causing teenagers.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is expected to testify before a US Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, 8 December.
The hearing is titled "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users."
Mosseri will comment on what Instagram knows about the impact the social media channel has had on children and teenagers. Previously, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen published internal documents related to the company, which showed that Instagram's internal research concluded the platform had negative effects on young users.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
