https://sputniknews.com/20211208/indian-opposition-parties-boycott-parliament-session-join-protest-staged-by-suspended-lawmakers-1091338950.html

Indian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Session, Join Protest Staged by Suspended Lawmakers

Indian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Session, Join Protest Staged by Suspended Lawmakers

Twelve opposition parliamentarians were suspended on 29 November, the first day of the Winter Session of India's parliament. The Opposition condemned the... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-08T09:43+0000

2021-12-08T09:43+0000

2021-12-08T09:43+0000

politics

politics

parliament

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

parliament

politics

parliament

congress

indian national congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_0:0:3336:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_be5caa32653b3e2ccb89a4751104c4ce.jpg

Ramping up their protest against the suspension of 12 Upper House parliamentarians, Opposition lawmakers decided to boycott the ongoing parliamentary session on Wednesday and join their protesting colleagues on the Indian Parliament's premises near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.Senior Congress parliamentarian and former federal minister P. Chidamabaram joined the suspended lawmakers and expressed solidarity with them.Abhishek Banerjee, an MP from West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), also participated in the protest.TMC parliamentarian Sushmita Dev said in a tweet that the suspension should be “revoked in the interest of democracy”.Around 120 lawmakers from all the Opposition parties will join the protest on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi addressed a Congress parliamentary party meeting in the Central Hall of the Parliament, describing the suspension of 12 lawmakers as "unprecedented and unacceptable". During a press conference on Tuesday, Congress Parliamentarian and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the protest will continue until the suspension is revoked.On 29 November, the 12 opposition lawmakers were suspended for "obstructing" Parliament's proceedings with "unprecedented acts" staged on the last day of the previous parliamentary session, which ended on 13 August.Several lawmakers purportedly climbed onto tables, waved black cloths, and threw files when the House started debating the ongoing farmers' protest against three contentious farm laws.Despite the demand of the opposition parties, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu on 30 November said that the suspension will stand.Later, opposition parties in both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, staged a walkout against the suspension.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

politics, politics, parliament, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, parliament, politics, parliament, congress, indian national congress, congress, parliamentarians, parliament, politics, india