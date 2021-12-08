https://sputniknews.com/20211208/indian-netizens-jealous-as-uae-announces-45-day-work-week-1091339975.html

Indian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week

Indian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the introduction of a four-and-a-half day work week, effective from January 1, 2022. 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

Indian netizens have flooded social media with all sorts of reactions after the UAE introduced a national working week shorter than the global five-day week starting next year.People in the UAE will soon be able to enjoy longer weekends starting Friday afternoon until Sunday night. This change has been brought in by the government to align with the international work culture and to promote a better work-life balance.Indian netizens have taken to social media to comment on the news, with many sharing hilarious memes.Some joked that they have already booked tickets and packed their bags to move to the UAE, while others wondered if something similar will ever happen in India.

