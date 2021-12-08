Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/indian-netizens-jealous-as-uae-announces-45-day-work-week-1091339975.html
Indian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week
Indian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the introduction of a four-and-a-half day work week, effective from January 1, 2022.
Indian netizens have flooded social media with all sorts of reactions after the UAE introduced a national working week shorter than the global five-day week starting next year.People in the UAE will soon be able to enjoy longer weekends starting Friday afternoon until Sunday night. This change has been brought in by the government to align with the international work culture and to promote a better work-life balance.Indian netizens have taken to social media to comment on the news, with many sharing hilarious memes.Some joked that they have already booked tickets and packed their bags to move to the UAE, while others wondered if something similar will ever happen in India.
Indian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week

11:11 GMT 08.12.2021
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the introduction of a four-and-a-half day work week, effective from January 1, 2022.
Indian netizens have flooded social media with all sorts of reactions after the UAE introduced a national working week shorter than the global five-day week starting next year.
People in the UAE will soon be able to enjoy longer weekends starting Friday afternoon until Sunday night.
This change has been brought in by the government to align with the international work culture and to promote a better work-life balance.
Indian netizens have taken to social media to comment on the news, with many sharing hilarious memes.
Some joked that they have already booked tickets and packed their bags to move to the UAE, while others wondered if something similar will ever happen in India.
